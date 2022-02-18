If it nuh go suh...!

Playing chicken

What's happening with chicken prices? Too many politically vested interests are in the importation business. They don't seem to care about the population which depends heavily on chicken for protein. As long as they make their money, everyone else can go to hell. As one who can hardly afford anything but chicken meat, I have to cheer on Pearnel Charles Jr in his efforts to get down the price of chicken. Gwaan, Mr Charles.

Smelling the coffee

My girlie instinct tells me that the former Rasta polygamist would never associate himself with consultants who publicise information provided by a private client. How do I know? That would be too unethical.

Fitz Jackson, the new knight

When a politician in Jamaica stands up for the people, he or she must be commended and supported. Fitz Jackson has been carrying the fight against the usurious and unconscionable bank fees. The claim that they have to do what's in the best interest of their shareholders is false. Whatever they get in dividends, they lose to the constant rise in prices of everything under the sun. In other words, six o' one, half dozen o' the other, or penny wise, pound foolish. Mr Jackson, you are my new knight in shining armour.

Mark Golding large and in charge?

Mark Golding seems to have calmed down the constant bickering in the People's National Party. That's what good leaders do. Now, if he can only contain Dr Dayton Campbell.

Rest well, Babatunde

Winston “Babatunde” Witter was coarse and raucous at times but he did reach a part of the Jamaican populace for which the media did not cater. Pity that he never regained his popularity or status after that tragic motorbike crash. Rest in peace, Babatunde.