If it nuh go suh...!

Bad mind killing the polygamist

The erstwhile polygamist who pretends to be a man of ideas likes to tell people, “You are who you are, not who you used to be.” He needs to believe his own change management style and stop envying others for their success.

Urgently needed – a local Me Too movement

Is anybody listening to the cries of the household helpers? Shirley Pryce, the head of the association that represents domestic workers, says a noticeable increase in sexual harassment has come as more employers work from home.

What's wrong with these monsters? Jamaica needs a local Me Too movement to go after these sexual predators who believe they are entitled to women's bodies, especially the ones with no voice.

Women can be great managers too!

Sometimes we women can be our greatest enemies. The woman who heads the big corporate entity is rapidly developing a reputation for giving members of her own gender a hard time. The women managers under her are complaining bitterly. They say women can be great managers, but this one is the exception.

Russian folly in Ukraine

Just as the global community is trying to emerge from its worst-ever pandemic, Russia chooses to launch a war in Ukraine that is bound to hurt the already-limping world economy. I hope President Biden and the NATO allies put the squeeze on Russian President Vladimir Putin who seems to be losing it.