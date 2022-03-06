PHOTO: Easy does it!

While Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Security Dr Horace Chang toured the Greenwich Town fishing village on Friday, this fisherman of the community was all unconcerned, so he decided to take a nap amid the political excitement. (Photo: Garfield Robinson)

Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login