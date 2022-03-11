If it nuh go suh...!

Hola Dominica! Bienvenido Sandals!

Did I read that Sandals Resorts is shaping up to step into the Dominican Republic? My girls say they can't wait. Good thing I didn't throw away my high school Spanish textbook. Who knows, I might land myself a job there. I'm sure Sandals will need front desk clerks.

Good news on local #MeToo movement

So, you know that I have called for a local #MeToo movement after the head of the household helpers association, Mrs Shirley Pryce, let it out that sexual harassment of her members has increased with the COVID-19 stay-at-home arrangements. Well, some incensed women are making moves to get something going. As my girl Rachel Maddow likes to say, watch this space.

Damp squib Int'l Women's Day

International Women's Day (IWD) came and went on March 8 like a damp squib. Maybe despite all our women have achieved it counts for nothing. I have an idea. Why don't we women start branding IWD as a day for romance and pampering? Then it could be commercialised and maybe even outdo St Valentine's Day.

Why no Miss Lou on the new bank notes?

Wish they could have found place on the new bank notes for Miss Louise Bennett. Nanny must be very lonely as the sole female among the men. Am I the only one who is reading into the putting of Michael Manley and Eddie Seaga on the $2,000 bill? Aside from trying to head off the unseemly party squabbles, did they also just signalled that they are our next two national heroes? Asking for a friend.