If it nuh go suh..!

A prince unmasked

I was somewhat bemused watching the visiting Prince William and Duchess Kate doing the rounds of their tour here without masks. Interestingly, nobody seemed to care. If I'm being honest, I don't have a problem with it. The UK has dispensed with mask mandates because the world is moving on. It was hard watching the schoolchildren here struggling to keep on masks throughout the school day. Jamaican people, let's get real!

Batting for Ketanji Brown Jackson

Don't say I am a feminist, because I don't like labels, but I am rooting for Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson who is now being vetted by the United States Senate as the first black woman to be nominated to the Supreme Court. She must be the most qualified person to be nominated to sit on such a high court! I like her calm demeanour and cool disposition under fire from senators!

Tax-free solar batteries best news for Jamaica

Dr Nigel Clarke is undoubtedly going to write his name in the column of great finance ministers after that bold step of removing duties and GCT from solar batteries. That 20 per cent duty was a big deterrent to people who needed to solarise their residences, which was a big shame because all that sun is going to waste when oil prices are pushing up electricity and gas costs. Not sure if inverters are receiving similar tax-exempt status, though.

Miss Lou for new $2,000 bill

I have a suggestion to end the unseemly bickering over who should be where on the new dollar bills in our 60th anniversary year. Put back Michael Manley on the $1,000 and put Mrs Louise Bennett on the $2,000 with Eddie Seaga. Argument done!