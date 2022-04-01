If it nuh go suh...!

Don't play chicken with politicians

The agriculture ministry has called for interested people to apply for permits to import chicken backs and legs. No politician should be granted any permits to import chicken parts. We have had a bad history with their corruption. Mr Pearnel Charles Jr must do right by us Jamaicans. Keep it clean and transparent by publishing a list of those who get permits, please.

Need to school Fayval Williams about masks

While the Government is saying no mask mandate, Education Minister Fayval Williams is taking the strap to teachers to force masks on children in school. When last has she been to school? The children are not wearing the masks and even adults can't keep on masks for eight hours, let alone the little ones. Get a grip, people!

Proud caan done!

Mi head swell, as must have been the case with every other Jamaican… well nearly every other Jamaican, to see the nice welcome given by our Jamaican sister and Vice-President of the United States Kamala Harris to our Prime Minister Andrew Holness at the White House. That US$30 million is going to come in handy too. Thanks, Madam VP for coming through for Jamaica and for acknowledging your Jamaican heritage as we celebrate our 60th. St Ann people must be especially proud when she gave them a shout out, saying half of her Jamaican family came from there. Remember her dad is Professor Donald Harris.