Former champ, Ricky Hatton believes Holyfield-Belfort fiasco warrants investigation

Former British light-welterweight, and welterweight champion, Ricky Hatton believes the board of control in Florida should be investigated for allowing the Holyfield-Belfort fight to happen. Hatton expressed as much in his

“I wasn’t very happy to see Evander Holyfield get knocked out in the first round at the weekend, not at all. The board of control in Florida needs investigating for allowing that to happen,” he said.

The former champ admits that he is “all for exhibitions”, and that he is open to participating in these events, but stresses that there should be a level of control more so than a typical professional bout.

He said, “I’m all for exhibitions, I’ve said I’m open to one myself, two former champions showcasing their skills one last time for the fans with the understanding that no one will get seriously hurt. But this was very different. It was a 58-year-old Holyfield, coming in on a week’s notice to replace Oscar De La Hoya at the very last minute.”

Hatton believes there is no excuse to endanger a fighter’s health and well-being even when said fighters volunteer to put themselves in danger. This is in response to Holyfield still pushing for another fight against long-time rival, Mike Tyson, following his recent and devastating first-round TKO against Belfort.

Hatton said, “Evander Holyfield says he wants to fight Mike Tyson next, David Haye wants to fight Tyson Fury… I think the world of David Haye but sorry, no. They need saving from themselves.”