A 16-year-old hits CSEC for 6

As electricity and Internet connection went out from time to time, 16-year-old Jamie Lowe resorted to purchasing data plans to keep up with classes and take notes.

An investment well made, he deems it, after bagging eight ones with straight A profiles at the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) level of the Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) and being crowned the top-performing student at Belair High School.

Lowe, of Mandeville, Manchester, received grade one in biology, chemistry, physics, mathematics, English Language, information technology, office administration and principles of accounts.

“I am elated that my commitment and consistency in all subject areas yielded the results that I hoped to achieve. I didn't set a goal for my grades. I just aimed to do the best I could on each individual paper I was presented with. The results weren't necessarily surprising, but it was nice to see,” a reserved Lowe told the Jamaica Observer.

“I logged in at the time CXC announced that results were released and saw that I got all ones with straight A profiles. I wasn't necessarily excited, but satisfied with my results, and had an immediate urge to tell my family. I then got news of how my friends did and I was happy for them, as we all supported each other when doing our exams.

“My family was very excited, frankly much more than I was. My friends and my grandfather expected my results, and my grandfather even made a bet with me. It felt good to make good on that bet,” he said.

Lowe told the Sunday Observer that, for the most part, his studies were smooth.

“Occasionally, the light [electricity] or Wi-Fi [Internet] would go out during scheduled classes, but I would make an effort to use credit on data plans or ask my peers what I missed so that I wouldn't be behind. I would usually buy the unlimited social data plan, because a lot of the classes used WhatsApp groups for communication. It lasted two days, which was usually enough time for light or Internet to come back.

“I had challenges only with the mathematics paper two, as the questions were more involved than I expected, and the time ran out quite quickly, but I still managed to work with pace as I had practised with timed past paper questions,” he said, noting that he also participated in Spanish, science, animation and game design clubs.

He added: “My favourite subject was biology, because I love learning about the human body and how everything inside works together. My least favourite subject was office administration, because it was boring and just felt like reiterated blocks of common sense that you memorise. I couldn't really connect with the subject.”

Lawrence Rowe, principal of Belair High School, had told the Sunday Observer that Lowe is the top-performing CSEC student, citing his unparalleled exam results, but Lowe only found out during his interview with the newspaper.

“I did not know that until this question was asked, but, knowing it now, I feel delighted. There were quality students in my class, with great ideas. I wish them luck in all their future endeavours,” he responded.

Extra virtual classes, in combination with regular school sessions, he added, were extremely helpful in navigating the syllabi, especially with the challenges relating to the pandemic.

“Great time management and organisational skills allowed me to complete SBAs (School-Based Assessments) and prepare for exams without feeling overwhelmed. Additionally, online resources such as textbooks and YouTube videos were very helpful for exam preparation, as my learning style is mainly visual and reading. Knowing and understanding your learning style is key to an easier approach to education.”

Though grateful, Lowe didn't express much excitement. His father, Albert Lowe, however, was thrilled.

“I knew he was going to do well. I knew it. But to be honest, I didn't expect all of this. I am astonished and amazed at how well he did. The whole online learning thing, I was kinda afraid of it. I wasn't sure about it, but I always encouraged him and pushed him to do his best,” the senior Lowe said.

“Growing up, my mother and my father always told me that education is the only way; that education is the key. So, I just passed that on to him and made sure that he has everything that he needs to do his work and go at his own pace,” he stated further.

Meanwhile, Lowe will be furthering his studies by progressing to sixth form to pursue the science-based curriculum with includes biology, chemistry, integrated mathematics and communication studies at the Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE) level.

He added that he has a great relationship with his parents.

“I have respect and love for them, as they provide everything I need to live a good life in all aspects, without being intrusive. They are very intelligent people, so I view them as guiders as I progress throughout life. Both parents were excited and offered to buy me gifts for my performance. The gifts I got were exercise- and instrument-oriented, as I like to stay active and I play guitar, so I asked for some equipment to help me,” he related.

“My parents are not strict in terms of academics. They have an understanding that I know that education will only be to the benefit of me and my livelihood, and that I have a personal drive to succeed. They do everything they can to aid and nurture that drive. I am against strictness in terms of education, as I believe it only makes children do worse and feel as though they have no choice. Intrinsic motivation is much stronger than a 'you must meet this standard' motivation.”

Principal Rowe, beaming with pride, commended Lowe for a spectacular academic tenure.

“Jamie Lowe is an exceptional student who has maintained an average above 95 per cent during his tenure at Belair High School. He is the epitome of excellence. Jamie is never late and seldom absent from school. As a young man, he has done well for himself and has made his family and school very proud. Mr Lowe, his father, has been a constant figure in his life and represents what having a parent, especially a supportive father, can do to improve the academic performance of boys,” he told the Sunday Observer.

“I am confident that he can repeat a similar feat as he is now registered in sixth form, pursuing four CAPE subjects. As principal, I know I speak for the Belair family when I say we are incredibly proud of Jamie and expect nothing but greatness from our star pupil as he continues his pursuit of excellence.”

Meanwhile, Lowe added: “I would like to thank my parents, grandparents, godmother, friends, and the rest of my family for supporting me along my educational journey. It is important to have a strong support system in order to navigate what is required via learning, in order to meet and exceed expectations. I would also like to leave a note for any students going into their CSEC year. Do not waste any time, and structure your life around your education. Learning in small increments every day is the best approach to long-term knowledge.”