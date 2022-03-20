A bed, therapy for Jamaican student back from Ukraine

McIntosh Bedding Company Limited has offered free therapy sessions and a bed to 21-year-old Shavell Peart after reading her detailed recount of her experience in Ukraine two weeks ago in the Sunday Observer.

Noting that the company wishes to aid Peart in overcoming her trauma, manager Stephanie McIntosh officially handed over the bed to Peart on Friday, March 18, which was internationally celebrated as World Sleep Day.

Peart was elated.

“God bless those so they can bless others and with no formalities. With the situation at hand, the company was led to give back. I am beyond grateful for everything, and I hope God bless the company,” Peart, who was studying medicine at Kharviv International Medical University, told the Sunday Observer.

“Honestly, I didn't expect that sharing your experience would have resulted in this,” she continued. “The Government offered some [therapy] sessions…I just haven't started as yet. However, by extension, it is still a blessing to start counselling provided by them.”

Four days after leaving a war-torn Ukraine and returning to Jamaica, Peart, a Convent of Mercy 'Alpha' Academy graduate, had told the Sunday Observer that she had trouble sleeping and indicated that therapy may be the next step.

“Just hearing the pigeon flapping its wings triggers everything,” she revealed.

McIntosh contacted the Sunday Observer four days after the story was published and asked to be connected to Peart.

“We read the cover story on the ordeal that Miss Shavell Peart recently had to endure and the post-traumatic issues that she is now battling. Her struggle with sleeping and her possible need for therapy has propelled us to offer assistance on two fronts,” she told the newspaper. “Firstly, to provide a new sleep system, courtesy of McIntosh Bedding, as well as three complimentary therapy sessions provided by a therapist from our panel of experts.”

When the offers were related to Peart, she accepted and responded: “God made a way.”

Trying to get to the Polish border, Peart along with other Jamaican students split in two groups and boarded two buses. But the bus Peart was on was attacked by angry citizens, forcing them to exit.

They walked for nine hours and experienced winter-like conditions, with temperatures as low as 3°C.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Senator Kamina Johnson Smith had announced that two students fell ill because of the cold and had to be treated in an ambulance. Peart was one of those students.

Further, at the handing over on Friday, McIntosh expressed: “We are delighted to have helped brighten your smile, Shavell. We wish you the best quality sleep as you take on the world! At McIntosh Bedding and Company Ltd, sleep matters, and we pride ourselves on our unique approach to profiling you for your best fit.”