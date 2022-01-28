PHOTO: A big day in The Bahamas

PHOTO: A big day in The BahamasFriday, January 28, 2022
|
Prime ministers Phillip Davis (fourth left) and Andrew Holness (sixth left) join Sandals Resorts International (SRI) Executive Chairman Adam Stewart (fifth left); Gebhard Rainer (seventh left), SRI CEO; and Adrian Whitehead (third left) in obligatory cutting of the ribbon symbolising new beginnings at the reimagined Sandals Royal Bahamian Spa Resort and Offshore Island, Thursday in Nassau, The Bahamas. (Photo: Joseph Wellington)
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy