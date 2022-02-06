A Calabar High teaching standout

Since 2014, Michelle Stewart-Elleston has been responsible for 19 young men from Calabar High School being among the top-performing students in the region, on the Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE) Merit List for the subjects digital media, and animation and game design.

On the 2021 list released last week, Stewart-Elleston has eight students across both subjects, with two of her boys securing the number one spots for units 1 and 2 for animation and game design. In 2014, when digital media was first added to the CAPE syllabus, she had five students on the list, two of which tied at first place. In 2015, she had three; one in 2016 and two in 2020.

Stewart-Elleston, who has been teaching at Calabar for eight years, told the Jamaica Observer that the 2021 placements are particularly sweet.

“It is more satisfying, not because of the pandemic, but because of the fact that we received first place in both units of animation and game design. And personally, this is a subject that I have been struggling with because over the years, the students have not been obtaining the grades I expect. For example, the young man that was placed first for unit 2 received a grade 2 for unit 1, and based on the quality of work he did, I had expected him to be rewarded with a grade 1,” she said in an interview.

However, she said she was worried this year because of the novel coronavirus pandemic and the attendant learning loss.

“Ironically, this was the ideal environment or situation, with the students being at home and being on their personal laptops. However, it also posed challenges as students were oftentimes distracted. There were also a few times when we faced connectivity and power outage issues and I don't think the students were enthused about online learning and it was difficult to get them to participate in some class activities.”

But against the backdrop of the overwhelming success from the 2020-2021 school year, despite the challenges, she said securing so many regional placements over the past couple years has been fulfilling.

“It is pure joy. We don't set out to get regional placement, so it is an added reward.”

Stewart-Elleston told the Sunday Observer that she believes the school expects these placements year after year because of her track record, but said: “I do not focus on that expectation. My main focus is on preparing the students and ensuring that they get a grade reflective of their hard work – a grade 1.”

The 2013-2014 academic year saw the introduction of six additional CAPE subjects — digital media, performing arts, tourism, agricultural science, entrepreneurship, and physical education and sport.

Caribbean Examination Council (CXC) Registrar Dr Didacus Jules had said that subjects were very “carefully and deliberately determined” based on problems confronting the Caribbean.

Within that same year, Stewart-Elleston, unexpectedly, had five young men on the Merit List for digital media.

“I had two students placing first, one fourth, one fifth and another eighth in the region. I felt accomplished mainly because it was the first year the subject was being offered by CSEC (Caribbean Secondary Examination Council) at the CAPE level, and resources and material for the different topic areas were difficult to obtain,” she recalled.

The following year, coming off a high, she anticipated similar results.

“I thought it was possible and at that time, I also felt a little pressured which was intrinsic, to prove that it was not because it was the first time the subject was being offered and not many schools had done the subject why we received several regional placements,” she explained.

With the advent of technology, Stewart-Elleston told the Sunday Observer that subjects like digital media and animation and game design are valuable areas for youngsters to tap into.

“They are extremely important as they provide the landscape that will foster diversity in employment options. Take for example, digital media. It has a focus on photo and video editing along with mobile app development. These skills directly allow for them to hone their entrepreneurial skills. Even without formally entering the world of work, they can begin earning from having their own YouTube channel or developing mobile apps,” she said.

“Another major component is the diversity that it provides. Students are no longer limited to aspiring to become a doctor or lawyer in order to earn a comfortable living. Finally, these subjects lead to professions that are relatively new to the Caribbean. As a result, the job market is not saturated. Students can study with the expectation of being placed in a job.”