PHOTO: A CENTENARIAN'S SHOT

Sunday, June 06, 2021

Nurse Duncan Ward administers the second dose of the Aztrazenica vaccine to centenarian Lucille Hopkins at the National Arena yesterday as part of the blitz for individuals who had already received their first dose of the vaccine. (Photo: Naphtali Junior)

