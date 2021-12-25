A Chambers Christmas dinner just like before

As many as 20 people gather at Fitsroy Chambers' house in Newport, Manchester, each year for Christmas dinner.

The 66-year-old is no Santa Claus — just a self-sufficient farmer who shares whatever he reaps with his family, friends and neighbours.

“We invite people fi come eat food. A suh it fi guh. Sometime yuh come a mi yard a Christmas and all 20 smaddy come have Christmas dinner. We just invite them over and them come and eat and then the gone,” he told the Jamaica Observer.

“You affi try fi have something for yourself, if a even for one time fi the year. I plant yam, potato, pumpkin; mi plant just about everything. I do sorrel as well and my daughter has a juice business, so I supply her with the sorrel. Some days, I strip even seven buckets of sorrel. Mi plant likkle gungo fi give mi family. Mi cyaa send nothing go market. Most of what I plant, I use them. I basically use up everything.”

Today, surely, Chambers' neighbours would've already benefited from a handful of ground provisions as he started picking as early as two weeks before Christmas.

“I have a 70-pound yam right now to share up,” he said, when the Sunday Observer team visited his farm two weeks ago.

The yam is so big, it required the efforts of two men to lift it from a shed on his farm where he had stored it.

“It took me nine months. And a regular thing to get them that size. But this yam, mi nuh normally use it now. Mi make it stay until all next month, then mi cut it up and give mi friend dem piece. Him a fi get piece, she a fi get piece, everybody a fi get a piece. I used to plant as much as a thousand head a yam.”

Chambers added: “As a man, a you have to deal with dem thing deh, and everybody help round and give a helping hand. It is the same approach my father had when I was younger and growing up. He would just plant everything and then sort out the yard with food when a Christmastime. Any amount a ground provision.”

That way, he said, his three children don't have to worry when Christmas comes about having to provide anything for their parents.

“Big man and woman dem ina dem 40s, but dem still nuh affi worry when Christmas come. And the house big, suh dem live with us same way. Dem can work and save money fi buy land,” he said jokingly.

He said that for a Christmas Day typical dinner: “We have about everything – Curried goat, pork, chicken, fish; everything. Everything with ground provision,” he said laughing.

As it relates to the animals on his farm, they are killed and prepared a week before Christmas.

“Wi just kill a pig and who fi get piece, get piece. In my household, we cut and season up meat all a few days before Christmas. That is pig, cow, goat and rabbit. I have lot of rabbits. Dem deh all inna mi house. We all have rabbit for Christmas breakfast.”