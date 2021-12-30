A criminal or a saint?

POLICE say music producer Mabreco “Tadmar“ Watson, 29, who was killed by the security forces Tuesday night in Grant's Pen, St Andrew, was wanted in connection with a murder and shooting incident which occurred on Sunday.

However, his family painted a contrasting image of him yesterday, describing him as an “uplitfter of the people” around him through music and one who had big dreams and no time to engage in criminality.

Protesting Watson's killing, scores of Grant's Pen residents Wednesday held placards and lit barricades that had been placed across numerous sections of Grant's Pen Avenue and other roads in the area, contributing to a traffic pile-up.

The police, Jamaica Fire Brigade, and MPM Waste Management Limited worked overtime to clear the streets.

The police have claimed that Wednesday's protest by residents was in support of criminality and lawlessness and that it was evidence of the magnitude of social decay in the society. They maintained that Watson had been killed during a confrontation with police at his home in an area of Grant's Pen referred to as “Cruiser Banks”.

Among the claims of the police is that Watson had involvement in the killing of a man as he carried out construction work in the community, and also shot at another man.

A livid relative of Watson said that he was killed in the presence of his girlfriend, stepdaughter, and 91-year-old grandfather whom he took pride to care for and spend time with.

He said the incident unfolded about 7:00 pm after Watson had eaten dinner and was relaxing with his family.

The relative alluded that the killing of Watson, a man who has produced popular songs for dancehall artiste Jashii and other established dancehall artistes, has crushed the promise his progress sparked in many of the young people around him.

His aunt, who lives overseas, the relative said, recently flew into the island with a brand new laptop, headphones, and a thumb drive for him to advance his music. The relatives told the Jamaica Observer that Watson had a lot of hit songs to release, which had been produced by him.

His uncle added: “Di amount a riddim di youth have, him have a whole heap a artiste and song line up. You see Active Music Record Label? A him dat. Di first number one weh Jashii have, a him. When you kill di youth a nuh him alone yuh kill, yuh kill all him other likkle friend dem weh him check fah.

“All a dem likkle entertainer yah have youth weh dem a elevate suh it is like you have a tree and the root get chop out. His auntie who just come down [and] we expected to be celebrating, and it's disaster instead. The youth a progress, so my question is: Why would he take up a gun and go inna shoot-out with police? Everything weh him ask fa him get it. There is no evidence of a shoot-out. Not even a spliff dem nuh find pon di youth,” he claimed.

The late producer's girlfriend, who requested not to be named, said the incident had been frightening and that it was her first time experiencing such trauma. She told the Observer that Watson had indicated that he had plans relocate to another community as his career was opening up new opportunities.

“My daughter is afraid and she doesn't really understand what happened. They were very close. He was a father figure for her even though it is not his child. Active Music is the name of his label, and I was proud of his career,” said the woman.

When the Observer visited the premises in which the producer lived yesterday blood could be seen on the verandah of the home. Residents carried the news team along a lengthy trail of blood from the scene of the incident to Grant's Pen Road.

They reported that Watson had been taken along the banks of the gully by the police, suffering from injuries which left the trail of blood. He was reportedly placed in a vehicle and brought to hospital.

Some expressed concern about the manner in which Watson was moved.

Commissioner of the Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) Hugh Faulkner assured the man's relatives yesterday that the matter was being investigated and preparations put in place to have an officer provide support throughout their time of grief.