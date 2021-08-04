A family's grief

INVERNESS, St Ann — Debbie Smith clutched her stomach tightly and muttered a few words of affirmation as tears flowed freely down her cheeks yesterday. Her actions were an attempt to ease the pain of losing her youngest son, 18-year-old Khouri Watson.

The pain has not left her since his death almost two month ago. It has not helped, she said, that the person responsible for his death has not been brought to justice.

Watson died on June 6 from injuries sustained in a tragic crash three days earlier. He was hit from his motorbike only a short distance from his home in Inverness, St Ann.

Since the incident, Smith said, she hasn't received any information from the police.

“Until now me can't hear anything from the police [assigned to] the case and that is what makes me cry the most. Every time me call him and ask about the case him say he is gonna allow us to come to the station and have a meeting. All now the meeting can't come; and all me try to get some follow-up, nothing,” she told the Jamaica Observer.

“If is even a phone call me did get from the police to say they are working on things I would feel better because I would say, 'At least they are trying,' ” she added.

Corporal Courtney Nevers, who is stationed at the Brown's Town Police Station, said a woman who was involved in the accident has been warned for prosecution. “I'm waiting on my superiors to tell me whether the person should be charged or not. I can't, however, provide any further updates at this time,” he said when contacted by the Observer.

But as they wait for word, the family is crippled by grief.

Sixty-year-old Smith, now mother of nine, said her last conversation with Watson was mere hours before the fatal crash. He had left home to clear up a debt at a shop in the community.

“In the morning before my son leave I said to him, 'Khouri, look how me happy. Please don't let anything happen to you to make me sad',” said Smith. Little did she know those would have been her last words to her son.

“Me was home a eat a piece a pudding and drink a milk and me get a call say Khouri crash. Me don't know anything after that. Me couldn't move, me numb, because a in the morning me tell him to be safe and not even a day later him gone,” she cried.

Watson, a past student of Aabuthnott Gallimore High School, was said to be a promising teen.

“He was good at almost any sport you can think of. As young as age 13 when in high school him use to be the football coach. Me boy future bright, so me never a expect fi lose him like that,” she said.

A distraught Smith, who said her children are her “prized possessions”, said she had a particularly close relationship with the son she has lost.

“All my children are my assets and me place them in my heart. Khouri was my baby, and me take care of my boy because me love him dearly. If me have the last money me hand him it, and him never leave me out either,” she said.

The teen's elder sister Chantelle Finegan is also finding it hard to cope with his sudden death.

“Me nuh know how me a manage because from my brother dead me stress out. Him and me grow together so me take it really hard, not seeing him around,” she said.