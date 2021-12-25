A former national footballer's joy

Saturday marked the first in many years that former national football player Miguel Blair spent Christmas under humane conditions, having received a solar-powered two-bedroom wooden house, made posible in October through a collaboration between Bert's Auto Parts Ltd and Food For the Poor.

Though he is a bit short on food for the Christmas season and some fixtures and furniture inside the house are unfinished or not yet installed, Blair expressed joy that his days of living with rodents and insects are no longer.

“I feel proud. My condition was bad because of the wasps, roach, mosquitoes and flies and rats also. It was bothering me. When I cook my food and put it down, the rat dem eat it out.

“If I put down anything the rats draw it away. Now I am in a good house, the only problem is that the water don't run yet and I need a food package with rice, sardines and other stuff. I plan to enjoy Christmas in this new house,” the 66-year-old Blair said.

He shared that he is in need of a fan and a proper bathtub and some cooking pots.

“See mi table top stove deh and mi gas cylinder but mi nuh cook. Somebody cook for me because mi nuh have no pot”.

Allan “Skill” Cole, a former national football star and colleague of Blair, said he and others were “really happy” they had campaigned for better living conditions for the former footballer.

“His conditions are far better and more humane, and we are really happy for that. A lot of football brothers really came together, like Michael Tulloch, who did their utmost best to make things more humane. His life is looking much more like how a human being should be living.”