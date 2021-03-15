A friend in need is a friend indeed

Kiwanis Club of West St Andrew President Courtney Morgan (right) hands a bag with some of the donated food items to Evelyn Satchell, president of the Red Hills Golden-Agers Citizens' Association, on Friday.

The volunteer group made the handover at the seniors' meeting hall at Red Hills Basic School as part of the club's monthly commitment to assisting the elderly. Marshalyn Rose, club PR chairman, shares in the occasion.