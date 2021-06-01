A hero! 7-year-old boy swam for an hour to get help for dad and sister stranded in river

Seven-year-old Chase Poust is being hailed as a hero after he swam for more than an hour to get help when his father and sister were swept away by a current in the St. Johns River in Jacksonville, Florida.

His dad, Steven Poust said told WJXT that he and his kids went fishing and he anchored his boat so that the children could swim. But the strength of the current pulled his four-year-old daughter Abigail away from the back of the boat where she usually hangs out.

Chase decided to also let go to try and keep her from drifting, but then he was stuck. Their dad jumped in to try and help them. He told Chase to swim to shore while he tried to reach his daughter, who was wearing a life jacket.

“I told them I loved him because I wasn’t sure what’s going to happen,” Poust said. “I tried to stick with both of them. I wore myself out. She drifted away from me.”

It took Chase an hour to get to shore. He told WKXT he floated on his back and doggie paddled so he wouldn’t get worn out. And when he reached land he ran to the nearest house for help.

His dad and sister were recued by the Jacksonville Fire And Rescue Department that employed the help of other agencies.