A Jamaican is the first person with UK variant of COVID-19 in Grenada

A Jamaican male is the first person to test positive for the UK variant of COVID-19 in Grenada.

According to the country’s Acting Chief Medical Officer, Dr Shawn Charles the person tested positive on the fifth day of arrival. There was also a very high viral load of the virus in the sample.

Dr Charles revealed that the patient is in his late 20s, and is currently in isolation.

“This is of concern to us because as you are aware these new variants are transmitted much more readily, they are much more infectious, and many more persons can become infected which can, in the long run, lead to more deaths,” Charles told journalists during the weekly post-cabinet briefing on Tuesday.

Grenada has recorded a total of 155 cases since the start of the pandemic and one COVID-19 related death.

The country began its vaccination programme on 12 February 2021 and as of 29 March, a total of 10,084 have received the vaccine.