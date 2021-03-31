A Jamaican is the first person with UK variant of COVID-19 in Grenada

A Jamaican is the first person with UK variant of COVID-19 in GrenadaWednesday, March 31, 2021
|
A Jamaican male is the first person to test positive for the UK variant of COVID-19 in Grenada.
According to the country’s Acting Chief Medical Officer, Dr Shawn Charles the person tested positive on the fifth day of arrival. There was also a very high viral load of the virus in the sample.
Dr Charles revealed that the patient is in his late 20s, and is currently in isolation.
“This is of concern to us because as you are aware these new variants are transmitted much more readily, they are much more infectious, and many more persons can become infected which can, in the long run, lead to more deaths,” Charles told journalists during the weekly post-cabinet briefing on Tuesday.
Grenada has recorded a total of 155 cases since the start of the pandemic and one COVID-19 related death.
The country began its vaccination programme on 12 February 2021 and as of 29 March, a total of 10,084 have received the vaccine.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy