A Jamaican's victory, but Chinese scholarship recipient facing device hiccup

Securing a scholarship was Kevon Waller's only shot at tertiary education due to financial struggles that stemmed from as early as primary school.

He applied for a Chinese Government scholarship to study nursing and was shortlisted.

But heartbreakingly, he missed his interview because of a failing Internet connection in his Above Rocks, St Catherine community. With his father being absent, he struggled through high school with his mother, and so, missing the interview, he began to pine at what would be his next step.

Then the following week, to his surprise, he was given another opportunity to complete his interview and he did so at a friend's house for better connectivity. The 21-year-old knocked it out of the park and secured a full scholarship to study at Tongji University in Shanghai, China.

Having gone through so much to get to this point, the most unexpected obstacle has presented itself. Waller just needs one device for his online classes. After asking around for help to source one, he was loaned a tablet.

“Eventually, the owner will be requiring their device in a few weeks' time. Even so, I'm deeply grateful for the friendships I developed at Tarrant High, because if it wasn't for that bond then there's no way I'd see myself out of this. It was out of that bond I was loaned the device I'm using now. I'm worried if I'll have to face postponing, or even worse, dropping out. I'm praying the time for offline classes is sooner rather than later,” Waller told the Jamaica Observer in an interview.

He was introduced to the scholarship by a friend and they both applied two weeks before the deadline. Waller almost gave up after having trouble trying to cover the cost for doctor's visit and his transcript.

“I dream of becoming a CRNA (certified registered nurse anesthetists). I remember getting the interview e-mail when I was doing a small one-month cashier work in March. I nearly fainted, but it was when the time came around for the interview where I nearly died because of anxiety I struggled with when I missed the interview because of unstable Internet connection,” he told the Sunday Observer.

“I'm elated but defeated at the same time. I don't know how both negative and positive thoughts can exist at the same time. I'm in dire need of this opportunity, but at the same time, I'm not fulfilling my wishes to stay on top. I have device challenges. I do not own a laptop or tablet.”

He said after the interview was rescheduled and he did it at a friend's house, “I was wrecked mentally as it was the toughest interview I've ever done. Then, on to waiting for the results in August… an extremely long wait. The costs for police records, printing and medical really made the wait more nerve-wracking. I'm so grateful for this opportunity as I've always dreamt of pursuing tertiary education and now the chance is finally here.

“What do I do if I'm not selected? Where do I to go from here?” he thought to himself while awaiting a response. And after a long wait, the acceptance letter came.

In a public setting, he rushed to a restroom and lifted his hands to the sky.

“I gave God a heartfelt 'Thank You.' I sent the screenshot to my mom immediately and I started whispering to myself, pinching myself, checking my e-mail constantly if the e-mail is still there. I had tears but I also had control. I just wanted to react but couldn't in the way I needed to,” he said.

Waller recalled that his financial problems began while he was in grade three at Rock Hall All Age School.

“I really didn't know how, but my mother single-handedly covered my tuition fees. She really tried hard and I'm grateful she did her best,” Waller said.

“I was deeply grateful to the PATH (Programme of Advancement Through Health and Education) initiative and the canteen staff especially who aided to nourish me. Writing out homework from textbooks because I didn't have them was something I had to do a lot in grades five through to grade six, simply because my mom could not afford to buy them. I was beyond surprised that I even came first in a class with students who were competitive,” he told the Sunday Observer.

At this time, they lived in Tower Hill in Mavis Bank. By this time, he had gone on to St George's College. Then his brother was murdered in December 2014 when he was in grade nine. They were plunged into mourning amidst their financial crisis.

“It was terrible. The fallouts with family and the continuous strain I had mentally became worst. It affected me greatly as I started having poor attendance record as well as loss of focus. I still do face issues with distractions as I zone out too often. Even at present. I felt disgraced for the pain mom had to face. I felt useless, discouraged and alone. This affected my CXC (Caribbean Examinations Council) passes as I could foresee that I wouldn't meet the expectations.

“There were times where I couldn't even complete projects and assignments because I just didn't have the resources to do so. I ended up failing a couple of them. Mentally, it was a challenge. When I look back, I think on how things could be different only if there weren't so many struggles to cover these simple things. I recall missing school in critical moments in fourth and fifth form when School-Based Assessments (SBAs) were to be done.”

And then he wasn't accepted for sixth form at St George's College.

“I felt a bit lost, as all of this was sudden to me; not to mention at time when we were facing some personal issues as a family. I knew I needed to advance myself, but where? And at a reasonable cost too,” he said.

His mother's co-worker pointed out Tarrant High as they worked nearby the school and knew of someone in similar situation. Waller applied and was accepted.

“I was a bit relieved yet sad. The challenges were evident there as I needed textbooks and materials to study. I also needed a device to complete my assignments. I honestly don't know how I got to sixth form with so much financial challenges. My father was barely existing, despite how needed he was financially, physically, emotionally and mentally.”

He finished sixth form and began thinking about tertiary studies. Everything worked out and he was on track to head to China, but COVID-19 intervened.

“I'm devastated that I can't get to travel due to the Chinese borders being closed. I'm saddened because I know for a fact, I'd be far better than I am now if I was fully immersed in the culture as opposed to four-hour classes daily at home. Developing constant headaches, loss of appetite and lack of sleep because of the classes I have in the nights. I literally eat once daily which isn't enough and very dangerous.”

In the early weeks, he had to miss classes due to Internet issues, device issues and health complications – stomach ache and headaches.

“There are times where I just feel weak. It's rough having to adjust with an imbalanced class of students where they're more experienced compared to Jamaicans who've just began in September. Not to mention a teacher who teaches at a fast pace.”

Waller added: “I share my sincerest gratitude to my mom for her dedication and love and reminding me to never give up.

“Oneil Madden for his continuous support throughout the years with these difficult challenges. He's been supporting me financially and with basic needs since high school. Kesharnis Creary and Dejeanae Lewis for their assistance with sourcing and loaning their devices; Garfield Wayne for taking me through the procedures for applying for the CSC scholarship. Persons who've assisted in the costs for the medical, materials and police record like my mom's co-workers. I thank you all for being a part of my story,” he said.

Anyone willing to assist Waller can do so by sending donations to the following bank account:

Kevon Waller

First Global Bank Limited

Manor Park Branch

Account number: 990828660009