A man in love with a job he never dreamed of doing

OCHO RIOS, St Ann — As a child, an impressionable Levor “Willie” Bryan dreamed of being many things but a shoemaker was never one of them.

All that changed when he was 16. That's when he got a summer job working with a well-known shoemaker in Pineapple, Ocho Rios. Bryan loved the job so much that he took the time to learn the art of crafting beautiful footwear. He's been making slippers and shoes full time since graduating from high school.

Now, 15 years later, he can't imagine doing anything else.

“Mi work with the elder until mi leave school and for a couple more years after that until mi say alright mi gonna start something for myself. So mi start mek dem in my house until mi put a table outside under a tree and continue mek dem and bring dem into the street and sell,” Bryan told the Jamaica Observer. “Mi love the shoemaking, believe mi. It is something I put my all into.”

He has faced challenges along the way but always found a way to overcome them.

“Mi do about five years with Smith's Leather Craft and 10 years by myself but a never nothing easy. Mi never have a shop; mi did always have to be running from police and mi get other fight. But God bless mi and mi have the shop about seven years now,” said Bryan.

His shop, among those at the popular Ocho Rios Market, is called 'Willies Simple Wear'. Scores of customers visit daily to pick out their favourite sandals.

“It gives me joy to show my work to the world and it makes me feel even better when people see it and love it,” said Bryan. “People love them because they mek good and they say they love the colours and how I always deal with them good.”

In addition to being a source of income, he finds making sandals a therapeutic activity.

“Mi can express pain, love and a lot of things through making the slippers. Sometimes when mi sad mi just start make a slippers and it ease my stress. Having my own business also make mi feel like a man because I can take care of my family,” he said.

Bryan has also been able to provide jobs for others. Among them is his 32-year-old brother, Errol Bryan.

“It gives me joy to be here helping my brother because doing this is building something for our family. Hopefully it can get bigger,” Errol told the Observer.

The job, he said, is an opportunity for him to learn a skill while providing for his family.

His boss and younger brother has big dreams. Bryan's long-term goal is to see 'Simple wear by Willie' expand.

“Mi just want my business grow to have different branches in each parish and mi a look to do shipping overseas,” he said.