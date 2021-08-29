A matter of heart and vision

LAST week Nicola Levy had one wish — to come up with $250,000 for emergency eye surgery to restore her sight.

Fifty-two-year-old Levy, a former dance instructor known to her friends as Nicky, has glaucoma which was treated in 2013. Recently, she started having complications warranting the need for surgery.

“I have it in the left eye so the left eye is totally blind and it went over to the right one, which I did a glaucoma surgery on from 2013. The hole that they pierced in the eye expanded, so too much fluid was coming out and made the pressure very low. It happens that the eye was dehydrated so the cataract came up, which covered the pupil of the eye. They have to scrape the cataract and adjust the hole in the glaucoma to bring back my sight, which I lost completely in August and risked going totally blind. I have to do the surgery soon, but they said I need to come up with even a deposit,” an anxious Levy told the Jamaica Observer last week.

But, when Levy's former student heard of her plight, she was moved to assist by organising with her boss to have the surgery done and arrange for Levy to settle the bill at a later date.

When asked what led to her act of generosity, the student, who wished to remain anonymous, said it was about vision for Levy, but it was also about heart.

“Right now it is just heart and vision. Miss Levy taught me to dance and I have two left feet. She was very patient with me, so I heard about what was happening and just spoke to my boss and we got her surgery done on Friday,” the former student said, while sharing that Levy was upbeat, seeing clearly and reading.

Ophthalmology surgeon Dr Maynard McIntosh, who has been practising since 1993, said when he heard about the situation he decided to examine Levy to determine how quickly they needed to operate and realised they had to move swiftly to save her right eye.

“There were some things regarding her eyes. The eye pressure was low and the cataract was very mature. It's one of those high-risk eyes so I saw her, evaluated it, and decided that I would go ahead on that same day because the other eye is blind permanently and I just thought that the right eye had potential provisions based on my evaluation. And so, we just wanted her to have the surgery as quickly as possible,” he said.

Dr McIntosh added that he felt led to move ahead without the upfront payment.

“Yes, we are running a medical facility; yes, you have to pay your bills and so on, but one of the most important purposes is to afford persons the opportunity to see. Of course, it's God who does all the work, He just uses us to administer it, so we have to be cooperative. If it's laid on my heart to do something for the patient, I just do it and the rest will work itself out,” he told the Sunday Observer.

However, while Levy's sight has now been restored she is still in need of assistance to settle the medical bill.

She and her husband Bruce have fallen on hard times, having spent all their resources on various eye treatments for her.

“My husband and I usually teach dancing and we were also ballroom dancers. That's impossible now as my husband has arthritis in the hip. I am struggling because I have a child that's 12 years old and even with food we have had to cut back on it to afford other things,” she said.

Anyone willing to help Levy settle the bill can do so by contributing to Ophthalmic Suites, Scotiabank US dollar chequing account 974111, indicating that it is on behalf of Levy's medical expenses.