A model cop who was generous and a dreamer

RUNAWAY BAY, St Ann — Constable Orlando Irons is known to many as the cop who died in a three-vehicle crash that also claimed the life of Kevin Smith, the controversial cult pastor who founded Pathways International Kingdom Restoration Ministries.

But to Irons' relatives and colleagues, he was so much more.

On Friday they remembered the man he was, and speculated about the man he could have been during a ceremony to commemorate his life at York Castle High School in this north eastern parish.

The 26-year-old was the father of a six-year-old son and was awaiting the birth of another child at the time of his passing.

Family was important to Irons. Not one to let Christmas or birthdays go uncelebrated, he could always be counted on to post funny photos from the past on social media. His relatives looked forward to these posts. They also looked forward to his kind deeds.

In a eulogy read by his sister Odeanesia Irons and cousin Claudine Weir, those who mourned with the family were told that, “His nieces and nephews would look forward to their school shoes and backpacks… textbooks… He was an extraordinary father.”

Irons was also a dreamer, a man with big plans. He often listened to relatives and friends' business ideas, offering encouragement and guidance. A month before his untimely death, the cop had spoken of plans to pursue his passion — a second career as a financial adviser.

His next step would have been to enrol in a course that would pave the way towards making his dream possible. His goal, said his family, was to ensure that he was financially secure in his later years.

Talk of retirement was premature. Assigned to the Jamaica Constabulary Force's Fugitive Apprehension Team (FAT) last September, young Irons had only been a member of the police force for five years before his death on October 25. But he had already made an impression on many who had served much longer than he had.

On Friday, relatives and those who knew Irons professionally spoke glowingly of his unselfish and giving nature. They described him as a team player who was always willing to give a helping hand. His favourite phrase, they said, was: “Unuh come, man; mek wi go support it.”

Among those in attendance at the service were Commissioner of Police Major General Antony Anderson, Jamaica Police Federation Chairman Rohan James, as well as Vernon Ellis, senior superintendent of police and commanding officer for the St James Division.

“His batch mates, when asked to describe Constable Irons, said his time in training was a pleasurable moment. He was wise beyond years, one who gave sound advice to persons of his age group and those of an older age,” said Ellis. “He was always available to give financial advice and [guidance] on relationships. From the day he came he displayed the highest levels of discipline.”

He added that, “Constable Irons was always pleasant and neat,” and could be used as a perfect example of how an officer of the law should look and conduct himself.

Irons was also described as a quick learner, who had a bright future ahead of him.

“He was ever willing to do whatever operational response or situation that occurred in the parish… there was no challenge he was not willing to face,” said Ellis. “This team [FAT] upheld the motto to serve and protect the people of Jamaica, and they did so with the highest levels of dignity and integrity. No one could point a finger on Constable Irons to say this is not a clean policeman.”