A negative COVID-19 test result is not required to receive a visa but...

Q: What are the latest CDC requirements for travel to the United States?

A: Effective November 8, 2021, non-US citizens who are not immigrants to the US will be required to be fully vaccinated and provide proof of their vaccination status to fly to the US. There will be very limited exceptions to this vaccination requirement for certain non-US citizens who are not immigrants.

Fully vaccinated air passengers, regardless of citizenship, will continue to be required to show a negative pre-departure COVID-19 test taken no more than three days before they board their flight. For passengers who are not fully vaccinated, the rules will tighten to require a test taken no more than one day before departing to the US.

For more information on the new requirements, please visit the following CDC website: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/travellers/non citizens-US-air-travel.html

All air passengers to the US will also be required to provide contact information to airlines before boarding flights. This strengthens a travel process already in place to rapidly identify and contact people in the US who may have been exposed to a communicable disease, such as COVID-19.

Access to travellers' contact information will allow US federal, state, and local health departments, and agencies to share appropriate health and public health information necessary to help keep the public safe.

Q: What are the latest CDC requirements for Immigrant Visa (IV) applicants entering the United States?

A: Effective October 1, 2021, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) requires all age-appropriate applicants for US immigrant visas worldwide to be vaccinated against COVID-19 prior to the panel physician examination, which is a prerequisite for immigrant visa consideration. Applicants will need to complete the full series of the COVID-19 vaccine regardless of whether they have had COVID-19. However, applicants do not need to wait the two weeks for full vaccine efficacy prior to their medical exams. As long as applicants have completed the full series of COVID-19 vaccine shots, they can proceed with their medical exam. Applicants will have to provide documentation of their vaccination to the panel physician.

We strongly recommend all immigrant visa applicants obtain the full COVID-19 vaccine series as soon as possible to avoid any possible delay in the processing of their visa applications.

The US Embassy's panel physician provider, Andrews Memorial Hospital, can provide more information.

The Ministry of Health offers information on vaccination sites at the following online address: https://vaccination.moh.gov.jm

K visa applicants and NIV applicants who are referred to a panel physician will not be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 as part of their medical exam. However, they will be required to be vaccinated prior to entering the US.

Q: Is a negative test result required to qualify for a US visa?

A: No, a negative test result is not required to receive a visa. However, if you are planning to travel overseas or if you are currently overseas and planning to return to the US you should contact your airline for the latest information about testing requirements for travellers.

Travellers should leave sufficient time to take a COVID-19 test.

For information on testing sites in Jamaica, please visit https://www.visitjamaica.com/travelauthorization/testing-labs/ or the U.S. embassy website, at https://jm.usembassy.gov/covid-19-information-jamaica/.

For all other inquiries concerning the non-immigrant and immigrant visa application processes, please visit https://usvisa-info.com. You may also contact the call centre from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm Mondays through Fridays at (876) 656-8535, (876) 630-2040, or (703) 988-7005 if you are calling from the United States.

The latest information on our operating status can be found on our website at www.jm.usembassy.gov or by visiting www.travel.state.gov.