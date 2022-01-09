A peaceful St Mary protest, but no guarantee of road repair

ANNOTTO BAY, St Mary — The coloured cartridge papers were hoisted last week Tuesday by, among other people, teachers, but this time not to illustrate anything to students in classrooms.

Rather, the papers were used on the second day of the new school term to demonstrate the frustration that the educators, residents, and others, though small in number at the scene, were experiencing in their quest to have better road surfaces in St Mary South Eastern communities of Long Road, and Camberwell.

The cry on one cartridge paper “We want road! Long Road”, summed up a long battle by teachers at the Long Road Primary School, and the people of the area, for the road surfaces to be fixed — something the they claim had not been done in decades, save for a few patches here and there a few years ago.

Women leaders Pearline Peart and 'Charlene' ... guided the Jamaica Observer along an adventurous journey by a brave minibus and its driver that educators often use. The warning at the start to media personnel covering the action was to exercise care that they were not shaken out of the vehicle, or fall asleep when they should be wide-eyed to witness first hand what prevails on the rocky trip from Annotto Bay.

Charlene, quite vocal, insisted that more needs to be done to get the roads in the area fixed. She thinks that had those in authority understood what the people had to go through, the situation would have been remedied long ago.

The adventure on the way to Camberwell was real. One taxi driver had a real struggle.

“Beg you a likkle shub over again,” said the driver, whose carload of people made it as far as the Camberwell Basic School, but still had to be pushed by two people to get it further along the 'hill and gully' stretch of road.

“We used to pay one hundred an odd dollar, and now we have to pay these big money, “ said Faye, who admitted to being tired of paying money that she reckoned could take her as far as Kingston from Annotto Bay.

The journey from Annotto Bay to the farming community of Long Road last almost 45 minutes, but residents readily revealed that with a good road surface, the trip would be no longer than 10 minutes.

To Camberwell, the trip would be about the same.

One early childhood educator who joined the protesters near to Annotto Bay Primary School underscored the poor state of the roadway, in particular that stretch from Fort George to Camberwell.

“Because of this road condition, the children can't even come to school. As close as they are, the parents are afraid to let their children walk because they would stumble in the potholes and injure themselves. The road is terrible.

“As for transportation, taxis do not want to turn up because of the condition of the road, and I just don't understand why Government can't spend some money to get this done, even start the project with a small amount of money.”

In response to the peaceful demonstration by the citizens, Member of Parliament Dr Norman Dunn said in a media statement that there was hope that something could be done to ease the suffering of the people who live and work in the communities.

“I do sympathise with the residents. I mean, the road is really in a deplorable state so, I completely sympathise with them. But the residents know that this Member of Parliament has always been responsive and we've explained that we have had several plans to repair and to upgrade the roads. COVID-19 has really put a damper on our ability to do it,” the MP said.

He reported that discussions were underway “To get some assistance through RADA (Rural Agricultural Development Authority) because it is really a rural community and it is a farming community, so we have asked RADA to assist us. It's on the plans of RADA to assist us with Long Road, likewise, with Camberwell Road,” Dr Dunn went on. “I'm making every effort as their Member of Parliament to see how quickly we can do some work on the road.”

During last Tuesday's protest, a man driving a heavy duty vehicle was seen trying to pave a section of Long Road, but the residents instructed him to stop, as they felt that what he was doing was making the roadway worse.