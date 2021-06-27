A pilot's dream come true for Portmore youngster

AWESTRUCK, a young Jordan Diedrick would be at home in Cumberland in Portmore, St Catherine, looking up at passing airplanes. One day, he even drew a picture of a plane with himself inside as the pilot.

Today, the 27-year-old spends most of his days sky-high looking down, and taking passengers all over the world. Diedrick has been a pilot and flight instructor for four years with Delta Airlines, and credits his success to his mother.

“My mother migrated to America with just myself and my sister. She migrated to America for a better life as a single parent with just two kids on her own. She just made sure we stayed in school and achieved good grades,” he told the Jamaica Observer in an interview.

“I am happy for my mother as much as she's happy for me. She sees that I lived out my dream, but she is the one who helped to fund me through college. Her and my stepfather. They made sure that I was set to achieve my goals and then now, we get flight benefits. So, say my mom wants to up and go back home to Jamaica for a week or whatever, that makes me feel happy because she can just go to Jamaica free, anytime she wants.”

Diedrick, who is usually quite busy, spent last Friday with his mother running errands. It's his dream to one day, poetically, fly her back to Jamaica where it all began.

“I have flown her multiple times. About four, five times, but not to Jamaica. Not yet. Hopefully one day,” he said.

The aviation dream started long ago, he told the Sunday Observer, recalling countless days of being mesmerised by a juxtaposition of the loud humming and roaring of planes soaring above him, an impressionable, barefooted boy running about.

“It started, funny enough, from in Jamaica. We used to live in Cumberland so I would see the airplanes landing, and from a young two, three years old I was always fascinated with the airplanes. My aunt told me when I got older that I actually drew her a picture of me inside a plane flying it. So, I knew before I even knew.”

He added: “Coming back to Jamaica, my aunts, my cousins, neighbours, everybody is always saying that I had the passion for aviation from a very young age, way before I knew I had it. So, coming back, everybody is like 'You always wanted to fly a plane; you were always watching planes land in Kingston.' It feels good hearing that other people actually paid that much attention to my dream.”

However, things were only set in motion when he went to a Delta summer camp while living in the US.

“I did all of my training in Georgia, United States. I went to Middle Georgia State University and began training in 2011 with just about 15 flight hours. And I went from 15 hours all the way to becoming a flight instructor. I finished that programme as well as a bachelor's degree in 2016.

“It was actually a church friend that realised my interest in aviation and he's the one who introduced me to the Delta summer camp, and that's how everything kinda kicked off. I've been flying professionally since 2017 with Endeavor Air, but it's Delta Connection,” he added.

Endeavor Air is a subsidiary of Delta Airlines, and is the largest operator of MHI RJ CRJ-900 aircraft worldwide. Flying as Delta Connection, Endeavor operates 193 regional jets on more than 900 daily flights to over 140 destinations in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean.

“Every week is different and every month is different. But generally, based on my seniority in the company right now, I usually do three- or four-day trips. I usually work Monday to Thursday or Tuesday to Friday. Each day, one to three flights depending on how [the] scheduling [department] works it out,” added Diedrick.

But despite the fact that he has captained hundreds of flights, piloting his mother's journey for the first time in 2018 holds a dear place in his heart.

“It was the first time I brought my mom on a Delta flight. Just seeing the excitement and the proudness on her face was something memorable, and her seeing me in the uniform and passengers boarding the plane, her getting the VIP treatment from the flight attendants,” he said.

“Them bigging up her son and at the end of the flight we take pictures inside and outside of the aircraft. That was when I knew my hard work paid off, my mother's hard work and dedication paid off and God definitely blessed up.”

He recalled his first-ever flight during which he had a rough landing.

“Basically, you do all of the airline training in a simulator and they teach you how to land the plane at 100 feet, what to do at 50 feet, etcetera. My first flight coming into Atlanta, the instructor is there and you have a fully loaded plane of passengers. When I tell you that I drop the plane… worst landing ever! So, we have a rule: 'Yuh land, yuh stand.' So, if you were the one to land the plane, you have to stand up and greet the passengers as they're walking off the aircraft. Me shame, shame,” said Diedrick.

“I am standing up at the door and this older lady is walking off the plane and she's like 'Wow, today must be your first day.' I said 'It is my first day. It's my first landing.' The look on her face was priceless. That was like the biggest joke for me, but you live and you learn,” he added in-between laughter.

Four years later he's on top of his game, with passengers asking to see him after their flight.

“We love having visitors come up and come check out the plane, especially if they are young, because to us, we used to be that same young child interested. But for most of us, we didn't really have that opportunity to just walk up to a pilot and say 'Hey, I like planes.' So for them to come up to us it's fascinating for us as well and we just give them a quick one or two minutes,” he said.