‘A race well run’: Veronica Campbell-Brown retires from track and field

Jamaican sprinter, and eighth-time Olympic gold medalist Veronica Campbell-Brown has retired from track and field.

Campbell-Brown shared the news via her Instagram account on Wednesday (June 23). The 100 and 200-metre athlete used the moment to reflect on her journey that she said started in a “small town in Trelawny”.“Through the grace of God, I have climbed from a small town in Trelawny, Jamaica up the ladder of success to become one of the most decorated women in the Olympic Games and World Championships history,” she wrote. She continued; “All glory to the Lord for my successes, He blessed me with the talent, the will to stay focused and the requisite work ethics. Additionally, He placed authentic and supportive people in my life who served as pillars of strength as I maneuvered the highs and lows which littered my athletic career.”The 39-year-old said that she is proud of her accomplishments, and thanked everyone who has supported her throughout the years.

“As I climbed, I passed the rung of hurt, that of injuries and rejection not to mention tears, however, they never quenched my aspiration to grasp the fruits of success and satisfaction. For that I must venture to say that I am proud and grateful,” she said. “As I take off my spikes never to put them on again, this girl from Clarks Town walks away happy and contented with a race well run,” she added.