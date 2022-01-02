A reflection on 'pain and embarrassment'

Christmas 2021 has passed, but there's one memory from “back in the day” that evokes a feeling of happiness for 67-year-old Alphanso Williams. Today, it's comic relief, but back then it brought pain and embarrassment.

Williams told the Jamaica Observer that, when he was 15, his grandmother prepared salt fish fritters and chocolate tea for Christmas breakfast, as was customary. Deep in the fritters and all of its tasteful saltiness and licking his fingers from front to back, Williams pulled for the hot cup of tea and took a big gulp. Let's just say that he lived to tell the tale.

“The chocolate tea bunn mi up because mi think it did cold and mi guh sip it. It bunn up mi mouth! The fritters was so good. Dem time deh dem put fritters inna the round bread and make sandwich and give wi. Mi a eat so comfortable and think seh the tea cold, and go take a big sip and bunn up mi throat,” he said, laughing.

Williams added: “Fi one week a paw paw straw mi affi drink through. Mi nuh swallow nothing.”

He told the Sunday Observer that another memory that brings great laughter came about when he was a teenager and his mother would buy bright-coloured pyjamas for him at Christmastime.

He loved them. Christmas morning would catch him wearing the same pyjamas while eating the salt fish fritters. He said the pyjamas became a tradition each Christmas, even though his friends would laugh at him.

“I used to go Harbour Street down a Number One pier. Mommy carry mi guh down there and buy mi some gear and thing. Mommy all buy mi pyjama suit and mi did love them, but mi friend dem laugh after mi. Anyways, dat did nice up the Christmas,” Williams said.

Williams, now living in Manchester, told the Sunday Observer that Christmastime was also merrier because it was a sure thing that he would experience a “country bus ride”.

“That time mi did live a Waterhouse. I was 14 years old. Dem time deh country bus a run, and I used to take the country bus come Manchester fi spend time with mi father. Even that did nice at Christmas… the old-time country bus. Wi did affi climb ladder and go upstairs pon the bus,” he said with boyish excitement.

“Dem time deh me a likkle boy. From there I just enjoy myself. Mi come a country and come enjoy miself. Wi play domino, wi get a likkle toy and wi run up and dung. Grandma all tip likkle wine ina the sorrel and give wi. Dem yah Christmas yah nuh nice.”

When it came to food, he told the Sunday Observer, he could always depend on his grandmother to provide chicken. Other types of meat were available, but the chicken was a staple. And that's because it was the same process each year.

“We would expect some goat and chicken. But, with the chicken, mama always kill one cock. She raise one cock throughout the year and when Christmas come, she give him medicine and vinegar to purge him out, and then she cut him up and season him up and put him in the fridge. After that she cook him up nice fi Christmas dinner. And then wi have wi wine and sorrel. And wi siddung and watch wi likkle Ring Ding with Miss Lou,” he recalled.

Williams is the father of five children. One died when she was just seven. The other four are 40, 35, 35, and 25. He told the Sunday Observer that he has continued some of his childhood Christmas traditions with his children.

“I do the same thing. A Christmastime, mi buy dem likkle gear. Dem grow up big so I do that with my grandkids now. A grand pickny mi affi think bout now. Mi buy up them toys just like how mama woulda carry me go out and buy up my toys,” he said.

Williams said one major ingredient missing from “nowadays Christmas” is the joy.

“We need some fun. We need some more fun now. Grand market nuh deh yah now like one time.”