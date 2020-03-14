A second coronavirus case confirmed in Trinidad and Tobago

Trinidad and Tobago has recorded its second case of the coronavirus (COVID-19) after a 66-year-old person tested positive for the virus less than 48 hours after the country recorded its first case.

The Ministry of Health, in a statement on Friday night, said that the patient had presented himself to a health facility on Thursday and the positive test was confirmed by the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA).

It said that health officials have already initiated contact tracing of people who would have been in contact with the patient and “all persons who may have been exposed will be quarantined.”