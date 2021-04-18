A six-year-old boy's gift to St Mary's sanitation, municipal workers

He turned only six last Thursday, April 15, but Ashish Dev Chandolu, born in Jamaica of Indian parents, opted against receiving gifts himself, as he wanted to share the day by rewarding some of Jamaica's essential workers.

So, the young man and his parents decided on recognising sanitation workers at the National Solid Waste Management Authority (NSWMA), and the Commercial Services and Enforcement teams of the St Mary Municipal Corporation in St Mary with gift packages and COVID-19 masks — a move which the recipients accepted with glee. The presentations were made at the municipal corporation's offices in the parish capital, Port Maria.

The gesture was made under the banner of the charity named in the young Chandolu's honour — Ashish Community Health Organisation – which each year at this time for the past six years has its annual community outreach programme. Due to the existence of the novel coronavirus this year, normal activities were scaled down in the adherence of COVID-19 protocols, but the Indian nationals nonetheless insisted that a group of workers who have contributed heavily to Jamaica's survival during the period of the pandemic ought to be recognised and honoured.

Around 40 employees were presented with the gift packages; 4,000 masks, and sanitisers costing $250,000 were given out.

Commercial Services and Enforcement Supervisor Stanley Davis, municipal police supervisor Kenneth Roulston, Alwayne Lewis of the St Mary Municipal Police, and the team at the NSWMA thanked Dr Chandolu and his family for supplying them with the items.

Dr Chandolu in return congratulated the recipients and praised his volunteer staff, singling out Rev Milton Gager for special mention.