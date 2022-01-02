A special kind of birth for first-time dad

He pledged to be a super dad for his child, and that started the very second his son, Khaneil Nehkali Prynx-Orlando Williams, took his first breath on Tuesday, December 16, 2021 at the University Hospital of the West Indies (UHWI).

First-time father O'Neil Williams wore a cape in the delivery room at his fiancée's side. The woman, who requested anonymity, and who was scheduled for an emergency C-section, was thoroughly surprised when her partner showed up like a character from a Marvel's movie – he was in a hooded cape and a matching eye piece.

“He made me forget about the surgery temporarily, so he definitely saved me,” she told the Jamaica Observer.

Williams added: “She was brave throughout, even though she told me to make sure I kept her mind calm. She didn't expect all that. It was a total surprise. The medical team all had a good laugh as they engaged following the delivery.”

Williams told the Sunday Observer that he had to go “all out” for his son.

“He is my first child. We were expecting a regular delivery, but because of the size of the baby, we had to do an emergency C-section. So, I wasn't able to be in the room as initially planned, so my gesture was to dress as a super dad to lighten my wife-to-be's mood because you know that emergency C-section is a life and death thing. The super suit was planned regardless of whether or not it was a C-section, but it just worked out better because I wasn't able to go in with her. It really lightened the mood before she went under.

“I have done numerous charity and outreach projects, so if mi can do that fi people weh mi nuh know, mi affi do that fi my own. It was a frightening encounter for us when my fiancée was rushed to the hospital. And my son was born at 6:30 am thanks to the team at the UHWI who acted quickly in the matter. I am thankful that both my child and fiancée came out safe,” he continued.

When the couple visited their doctor two days before the baby was born [Tuesday], he advised them to do another ultrasound. Williams, CEO of We Clean It, Ja,' said he was telling his fiancée that she could do it the Thursday. However, she went ahead and got it done the following day and it was discovered that the emergency C-section was required.

“I was saying that more than likely the baby would be born on the weekend, but you know a woman's intuition… she just went the Wednesday and when they did it, they said that the baby was too big and it was in breach, so they had to schedule a C-section. The C-section was planned for Friday, but the Thursday night she started feeling pain and stuff like that, so we head up to the hospital. They had to perform the operation,” Williams recalled.

Baby Khaneil, now two weeks old, weighed close to 11 pounds and was the biggest baby on the ward.

“People a guh wah know why him name so long, but mi affi make him know seh him powerful. He was the biggest baby on the ward. When my son hears his name, he will automatically know he was born and favoured for greatness. He is healthy and was home in time for Christmas.”

Williams, who is also known as Gym Boss because of his fitness clothing line called Gym Boss Gear, said it was magical when he met his son for the first time.

“It was a humbling and grateful kind of feeling. It seems like you are responsible for something different… a life basically. And worse the baby resemble me, it kinda come like it is a next-level kind of thing. You just want the best in a sense.”

The dad encouraged fathers and fathers-to-be to play an active role during their partner's pregnancy.

“It can be a life-changing and frightening time for the mother. The entire journey is a wonderful thing, and a lot of men miss out on that,” he said.