A successful year in football, says JFF president

Michael Ricketts, the President of the Jamaica Football Federation (JFF),

said the year 2019 was a very successful one and hopefully the year 2020 will

be even better.

Ricketts pointed to the success of the Reggae Girlz and their historic qualification to the FIFA World Cup as the pinnacle of the year.

“I think we had a pretty successful year where we were able to have done a number of things that never happened before. We qualified a women’s team first time in the history of football not just in Jamaica but the Caribbean,” said Ricketts.

“We were the first Caribbean team to host a Gold Cup game, so, all in all, I think we did well, but we want to improve on all of this in 2020,” he added.

But the JFF wasn’t without controversy and mayhem throughout the year, and they received a lot of negative feedback for not getting an accreditation for the woman who made the female qualification possible – Cedella Marley.

Bickering

Then, there was the usual bickering over non-paid salaries to players and coaches and the failure by the JFF to acquire visas in time for the Under-15 team to play in the regional development competition. They were fined US$10,000.

“Of course, the JFF would certainly want to do a number of things differently. We would have made some mistakes that we certainly wouldn’t want to repeat,” Ricketts pointed out.

“We will be putting standing committees in place, and we will be engaging the services of persons who we have an interest in growing the sport,” he emphasised.

Ricketts also commended the men’s team.

“We had a pretty decent year, and if we were to rate it out of 10, seven would be reasonable. But we want to improve on all of those,” he said.

“Our men’s team did very well, and we probably attained our highest ranking in a number of years, and we did pretty well at the Gold Cup.”