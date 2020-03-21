A tense situation: President calls for calm as Guyana awaits election results

Nearly three weeks after voters cast their ballots in a regional and general election in Guyana, President David Granger is appealing for “calm” as the country awaits the ruling of the Supreme Court and the final declaration of results by the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM).

In an address to the country on Friday night, Granger, who led the ruling coalition, A Partnership for National Unity plus the Alliance for Change (APNU=AFC) into the March 2 polls, said that 18 days after casting ballots “everyone anticipated that this electoral process would have been completed by this time.

“Our democracy has allowed for interested parties to approach the Supreme Court of Judicature for judicial review of our electoral laws. This legal process is ongoing, and we must await the ruling of the Court. The electoral process is incomplete,” he said.

The main challenge to the coalition in the election has come from the main opposition People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C), which has accused the authorities of wanting to rig the elections in favour of the ruling coalition.

On Friday, the High Court began hearing an injunction granted to a private citizen blocking GECOM from ordering a recount of the ballots in all 10 Regions.

Last week, Justice Franklyn Holder granted the injunction to Ulita Moore, restraining GECOM from setting aside or varying the declarations already made by the 10 electoral districts with any other documents or declarations until the hearing and determination of the judicial review of the application.

Granger, 74, said he was calling upon the members of the public to respect the role of GECOM and to desist from attacks on the Chairman, retired justice Claudette Singh, Commissioners and members of the Commission.

“The Elections Commission has the sole authority for the conduct of General and Regional elections and must be allowed to function independent of political interference, instruction and influence,” Granger said.

“I urge all citizens to be calm and patient as we await the ruling of the Supreme Court and the final declaration of results by the Elections Commission.”