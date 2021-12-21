A treat from 'Wendy' for Wortley Home for Girls

STAFF and 15 residents at the Wortley Home for Girls in St Andrew were delighted to welcome a team from Wendy's last week for a special Christmas lunch, courtesy of the popular quick-service restaurant.

Wendy's marketing officer Chadale Smith said the company decided to treat the all-girls' home in recognition of the brand's commitment to youth development and empowering girls.

“Dave Thomas, the founder of Wendy's, had a special affinity for young people and named the restaurant after his daughter Wendy. This is why we felt it was fitting to partner with a home that caters to girls,” said Smith.

“Although we are celebrating yet another pandemic Christmas, we recognise that this season is all about sharing gifts and time with those we care about. It was, therefore, important to us to do something meaningful for the residents and staff of the Wortley Home,” added Smith.

Manager of the home Delores Bailey expressed her gratitude for the gifts from Wendy's.

“The girls were looking forward to this treat, and the meals from Wendy's were well received and everyone enjoyed the experience. On behalf of all the girls and the staff at the Wortley Home, I would like to say a big thank you to Wendy's for treating us to lunch. It was also lovely to have the staff teach us the signature Wendy's jingles. This was a great interaction and we thank you so very much,” said Bailey.