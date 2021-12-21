A treat from 'Wendy' for Wortley Home for Girls

A treat from 'Wendy' for Wortley Home for GirlsTuesday, December 21, 2021
|
STAFF and 15 residents at the Wortley Home for Girls in St Andrew were delighted to welcome a team from Wendy's last week for a special Christmas lunch, courtesy of the popular quick-service restaurant.
Wendy's marketing officer Chadale Smith said the company decided to treat the all-girls' home in recognition of the brand's commitment to youth development and empowering girls.
“Dave Thomas, the founder of Wendy's, had a special affinity for young people and named the restaurant after his daughter Wendy. This is why we felt it was fitting to partner with a home that caters to girls,” said Smith.
“Although we are celebrating yet another pandemic Christmas, we recognise that this season is all about sharing gifts and time with those we care about. It was, therefore, important to us to do something meaningful for the residents and staff of the Wortley Home,” added Smith.
Manager of the home Delores Bailey expressed her gratitude for the gifts from Wendy's.
“The girls were looking forward to this treat, and the meals from Wendy's were well received and everyone enjoyed the experience. On behalf of all the girls and the staff at the Wortley Home, I would like to say a big thank you to Wendy's for treating us to lunch. It was also lovely to have the staff teach us the signature Wendy's jingles. This was a great interaction and we thank you so very much,” said Bailey.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy