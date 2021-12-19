A university scholarship for vendor Petagay

She was at home on December 13 when she got an e-mail notification.

When Petagay Pinnock casually checked her e-mail, she was blown away when she learnt that it was a scholarship offer from the University of the Commonwealth Caribbean (UCC) to pursue an associate of science degree in paralegal studies.

“Dear Ms Pinnock, the University of the Commonwealth Caribbean Foundation – US, Inc is pleased to offer you the First Generation Scholarship for the academic year 2022-2023,” an attached document said, under the UCC letterhead.

“I truly consider this an early Christmas gift because it came 12 days before Christmas and if I should receive nothing more for Christmas, it would be totally fine with me because I got the best gift of 2021.

When the University of the Commonwealth Caribbean first reached out to me, I was wondering if I was dreaming because I have never received anything that could assist me in my future. I expected big things,” Pinnock told the Jamaica Observer in an interview.

“I would like to thank the Jamaica Observer for taking an interest in my story, which led to this wonderful achievement, and at the University of the Commonwealth Caribbean for this great opportunity to pursue my dream. I will make you all proud. I would also like to thank my English teacher Miss Parks for seeing and believing in me and making my story known,” the 31-year-old added.

On October 24, the Sunday Observer carried a article highlighting Pinnock's story of hard work and determination. Pinnock attained five Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) subjects this year, while selling at Coronation Market in western Kingston.

After dropping out of school at age 15 due to pregnancy, she wasn't able to sit the Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) papers, and so she joined her mother selling in the market. She then had two other children and efforts to continue schooling repeatedly failed “because of financial issues or just not making the time”.

But 16 years later she started attending evening classes at Mountain View Academy and bagged a grade one in principles of business, English language, and human and social biology; grade two in social studies; and a three in mathematics.

“The moment I saw my grades, I cried. It took about two hours for me to calm down because there were so many doubts that I had in myself before results came out. I graded myself with a two, three threes, and a four not knowing all my nights staying up [and] forming study groups would pay off so positively. Even now I can't believe I got three ones,” Pinnock told the Sunday Observer.

Andrea Wray, recruitment director at the UCC had reached out to the Sunday Observer two days after the story was published and relayed the university's interest in offering a scholarship to Pinnock.

After the newspaper put Pinnock in touch with the university, she had an interview three days later in which she discussed her preferred area of study.

The UCC First Generation Scholarship, which Pinnock was offered, is for the academic year 2022 to 2023 and is valued at $115,000 to be used towards Pinnock's tuition, according to the document that was signed by Michele Smith, assistant director of the aepartment of student affairs.

After the 2022 to 2023 academic year Pinnock will be able to apply to have the scholarship renewed for the following year if she has attained a GPA of at least 3.0, which is equivalent to a B average.

“I did the scholarship interview about two weeks ago and I was beginning to wonder if I did not get the scholarship. So, when I actually got the e-mail stating that I had received the scholarship, I was overwhelmed with happiness. Never have I ever imagined myself receiving a scholarship especially at my age,” Pinnock said.

“Me receiving this scholarship is a true blessing directly from God Himself, because me attending college could not have happened without this scholarship. There are so many things I have to do with the little I earn, so college was not on the table for me.

“As a child growing up I have always had a love for the law in every aspect. I recently went to apply for the Jamaica Constabulary Force, but I was turned away because of my age; the age limit is now 18 to 30 and I'm 31. So I decided to do paralegal studies to pursue a career in that field, which is also a passion of mine.”

Pinnock, who had to do online classes at her stall in the market, said vending was her main source of income. She would reach the market by 5:00 am each day from Rockfort in east Kingston.

“Now I am able to further my education without taking anything away from what should be used towards my kids' future,” she said contently.

A representative from University of the People (UoPeople), a non-profit, private, distance education university in California had also contacted the Sunday Observer requesting contact details for Pinnock. The university offered her a scholarship as well.

“I had the option of two scholarships. It was hard to decide which to pick because I did not want to make the wrong decision. Who would have thought I would be put in a position of choosing between two scholarships? That thought has never even crossed my mind. To all the readers, let my story be an inspiration to your lives that it is never too late for a shower of rain,” Pinnock said.