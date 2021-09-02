AAAJ joins in tributes to Robinson

THE Advertising Agencies Association of Jamaica has added its voice to those mourning the death of marketing and advertising veteran, Adrian Robinson.

According to the association's president, Arnold JJ Foote, the passing of Robinson is an incredible loss to the industry and his legacy will be etched in Jamaica's history books for a lifetime.

“He was an incredible Jamaican talent, especially from a creative standpoint. The successes of businesses across the Caribbean have been made possible by some of his work,” said Foote.

“His death will truly impact our industry and the nation, which have undoubtedly lost an incredible talent and more importantly a profound and kind human being. On behalf of the Advertising Agencies Association of Jamaica, we extend our condolences to his loved ones and family and offer them comfort as they mourn his passing,” added Foote.

Robinson began his career in media as a scriptwriter and broadcaster. He later entered the advertising industry, starting his own company in 1987 — Marketing Counsellors, which was considered as one of Jamaica's leading marketing and advertising firms.

Over the years it received a number of accolades. Robinson was 87 years old at the time of his passing.