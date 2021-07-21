Abandoned by his dad, St Ann cop now a father figure to many

LUMSDEN, St Ann — The combination of being abandoned by his father as a youngster then having the mother of his child leaving him to care for their six-month-old alone could have made Richard Plummer bitter. Instead, he has become a nurturer.

As a result, the 46-year-old police constable from Lumsden, who is now stationed in Ocho Rios, has become something of a social media darling. He was first seen in 2017 carrying an elderly woman in St Ann's Bay, and a few months ago a video of him helping a high school boy with his tie again went viral. Though those moments were the ones caught on camera, Plummer told the Jamaica Observer that he has always gone the extra mile.

“I don't do things to be seen [by others]. I do it from my heart because that is the only way it will make a change. My aim is to make a difference,” he said. “I want persons to also understand that it is not only about being a police officer. I have to make a positive impact because when I look back at how my stepfather, Manta Lewis, who was a stranger, came into my life and [taught] me certain values, I have to try and do the same for others.”

Plummer is also spurred on by childhood memories of how neighbours in Kingston's gritty Jones Town helped him and his family during their time of need.

“When I look back on the days when my people couldn't find much and others help us out, I said to myself 'I have to help others in any way possible.' That is how life should be. We must always be willing to leave a good mark,” he insisted.

Now a biological father of five, he is a father figure for many others. His motivational speeches, given wherever and to whomever needs them, have been making a difference. “I am a teacher at home and a teacher on the street because sometimes when you see children misbehaving on the road, they just don't have the guidance at home,” he said.

“I can remember being out one day having a drink and [when] I was ready to pay my bill a young man touched me on my shoulder and said I [once] told him to always have respect. [He said] he used those same words as a guide [while] working at a company in MoBay. The young man also paid for my drink and told me how much he respected what I did,” Plummer said, obviously relishing the story.

Over the last 10 years on the police force, he has taken that same approach of nurturing those in need to his job as a cop. It has earned him the respect of his peers and residents.

“Normally, police officers [ensure] laws [are] enforced but [it is] not all the time that will happen. Sometimes you have to cause teaching to be enforced, and there will be a difference. Most of the times I will be at the bottom of a street and some youths are at the top. They start fixing up themselves before I reach them,” he said. “When I see them I smile, because I know that what I have been doing is making a difference.”