Abel: Mental health project for prison long overdue

Considering the widespread issue of mental health in prisons, consultant psychiatrist and therapist Dr Wendel Abel has said that a mental health-care programme in Jamaica's penal system is long overdue.

This comes as Matthew Samuda, minister without portfolio in the Ministry of National Security, announced that the Department of Correctional Services (DCS) has been authorised to hire a consultant forensic psychiatrist, who will design and oversee a Forensic Mental Health-care Programme.

“I know they've been trying to recruit people, but it should've been done years ago. A prison system with so many mentally ill should've had a full-time psychiatrist years ago. One is not good enough, but it's a good start,” Dr Abel told the Jamaica Observer in an interview.

But Stand Up For Jamaica Executive Director Carla Gullotta told the Sunday Observer that Jamaica's prison population demands more.

“I believe that all inmates should receive mental assessment at their entrance in the system. A database with updated information should assist in identifying those in need of cure. There is only one forensic psychiatrist and a second one is being hired. Can two psychiatrists serve a population of more than 4,000 inmates among men, women and juveniles?” she lamented.

“I think it is a step forward, but it is not enough especially if we look at the most fragile ones such as traumatised juveniles.”

Speaking in the Senate's annual State of the Nation Debate on Friday, September 24, Senator Samuda said that there was a need for more attentive care for the 262 inmates who have been diagnosed with mental disorders, 138 of whom are unfit to plea.

Samuda said that mental health remains a “major obstacle to delivering adequate care to these inmates.”

While there is an urgent need for a deeper, more attentive level of care for these inmates, the novel coronavirus pandemic has uprooted the penitentiary system, resulting in the cancellation of visitation and other activities that would usually allow inmates an outlet for expression.

Dr Abel told the Sunday Observer that this might exacerbate mental health conditions among inmates.

“It puts everybody at a disadvantage. Even during the lockdowns, people who are free on the outside, they were getting depressed and anxious. So more so people who are incarcerated and locked down. People who are there are people who went in with mental disorder. If they can't have the social interactions that they used to have, then it's going to put them at risk.

“It goes beyond just mental health. It means that key features should be that persons with mental illness in the prison system should be evaluated very early, they should have regular reviews so that we don't have the situation where people are lost in the prison system as we've had with several persons over the years. People are lost for 20, 30, 40 years in the prison system. And left to languish and their human rights violated.

“The total loneliness has increased mental disorders, stress, anxiety, depression and aggressive behaviour,” added Gullotta.

Melissa Harris' mother, 54-year-old Lorna Lewis, was the inmate at South Camp Adult Correctional Centre who reportedly died from COVID-19. Lewis, who was serving 17 years for grievous bodily harm, died before completing one year of her sentence.

Harris told the Sunday Observer that the cancellation of visitation was a stress on both her mother and the family.

“She got 17 years and we never get the chance fi visit her because she went in last year March and then COVID come in, so we couldn't visit. We just talk to her pon the phone alone. The inmates are inside alone, shut away from everybody and everything that they are used to. I don't think the system is designed to provide the rehabilitative aspect that is much needed behind bars, during COVID-19 and all of the new measure that come with it at all. So, all those people who didn't go in, or trouble with mental illness are at risk. Something needs to be done soon,” she said.

Gullotta echoed a similar sentiment, as she called for the release of inmates who are unfit to plea because of unsound mind.

“Those assessed as mentally ill should not be incarcerated. Most of them could remain in their communities in a network comprising psychiatric wards and a probation officer could work to support their families in sharing the burden. Families cannot be left alone. In the case of people who may be dangerous to others or themselves, they should be institutionalised in locations where they can receive cures.”

Meanwhile, Dr Abel said that a mental health programme in prisons should also have a strong rehabilitation treatment and rehabilitation component.

“This to ensure that people recover quickly and get back to a state of functioning and, where it is possible, for them to return to society as early as possible. There are people in the prison system who have been there because of minor offences and because they were either lost in the system or didn't get adequate treatment, they were not able to go to trial, and deemed as unfit to plea or unfit to stand trial.”

Jamaica Council of Churches (JCC) President Reverend Newton Dixon told the Sunday Observer that concerns regarding mental health permeate the entire society in all sectors and at all levels.

Dixon said it is not far-fetched to think that the pandemic and the attendant protocols have had an impact on mental health in Jamaica's penal institutions for both inmates and correctional services personnel.

“I applaud the authorities for employing a forensic psychiatrist to design and oversee a forensic health-care programme. I do believe that there is value in religious experience being incorporated in a mental health programme for inmates. I do not know that religious studies or courses of themselves will directly improve mental health, but I would agree that these could provide outlets for individual expression and personal development,” he reasoned.

“I certainly think, however, that spirituality is a useful vehicle that can aid and support mental health and programmes designed to address mental health. I do believe that the spiritual disciplines of prayer, meditation and devotional reading and study, among others, can be of benefit in dealing with some of the deep-rooted psychosocial issues which lead to deviant behaviour and assist rehabilitation.”

Religious studies, Dixon added, could help in raising appreciation of, sensitivity towards, and respect for human life.

“In that regard, I can see them helping inmates to deal with suicidal ideation, self-care, care towards others and aggression. Having said that, I must emphasise that there is a lot more that would constitute a proper mental health programme.”