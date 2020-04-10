ABOUT-TURN: Andrews Memorial Hospital now on board to accept COVID-19 patients

The Government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Andrews Memorial Hospital on Hope Road in Kingston to serve as an overflow ward for the Kingston Public Hospital (KPH).

The signing took place at a digital press conference, held at the Ministry of Health and Wellness in New Kingston. “We are happy to announce that we now have a formal agreement with Andrews Memorial Hospital,” Health and Wellness Minister Dr Christopher Tufton, said at the ceremony.

He also said that additional beds at Andrews Memorial Hospital will be used for the management of non-COVID-19 medical patients who require inpatient care, and this will reduce the overcrowding on the medical wards at KPH.

In March, Andrews Memorial Hospital said they would no longer be accepting patients with symptoms of COVID-19, which include fever, coughing, runny nose, a cold and shortness of breath. They added that they would not be attending to persons with recent travel history (14 days) or persons who have been in contact with persons with a recent travel history and persons who have been diagnosed with COVID-19.