AC units killing two birds with one stone — beating the heat… and COVID-19

When the marketing gurus at Appliance Traders Limited (ATL) were going over plans for their promotional strategy to combat the summer heat, they stumbled upon a striking discovery —that air conditioners could also be a vital weapon in combatting the spread of COVID-19.

“What we are seeing is that the quarantines, lockdowns, and extra time spent indoors have heightened awareness around air quality and viruses, causing many people to pay added attention to ventilation as a way to minimise the spread of the novel coronavirus,” says engineer Carl Ennis.

“They also have a serious interest in protecting themselves and their families against freak weather such as the Saharan dust storms which regularly engulf the Caribbean region. It's like killing two birds with one stone as they fight the smoldering heat,” he says.

That fortunate discovery has become a key plank in ATL's annual AC summer sale, which they have spiced up with a raft of exceptional prices on their top brands such as Panasonic, LG and Prizm AC systems, the chance to win big prizes, benefit from payment holidays and the like.

Appliance Traders Limited is the market leader in supplying residential, commercial and industrial equipment, energy and eco-efficiency products in Jamaica.

They are taking their cue from the World Health Organization (WHO) which says that the risk of the spread of the virus is higher in crowded and poorly ventilated spaces where people spend long periods of time together in close proximity. Improving indoor ventilation can reduce the risk of the virus spreading indoors.

Research by the Porter and Chester Institute (PCI), a US-based technical school, explains how ordinary users can understand how air-conditioning units works in relation to improved indoor ventilation:

“The first element to be acknowledged is that air conditioners do not draw fresh air from outside into the area they are trying to cool. Split AC units use a condenser, located in the outside unit, and an evaporator, located in the inside unit.

“The air within the target area is drawn into the inside unit, filtered, and cooled by a temperature exchange by the refrigerant filled evaporator. The refrigerant warms and is moved to the outside unit, where it is converted back into a liquid to begin the process over again.

“Most air conditioners have basic filters that capture dust and fine particles in the air, which would be from the area where the AC unit is located. Some filters are even removable.”

According to PCI, “the effectiveness of the filter, if so equipped, is dictated by the Minimum Efficiency Reporting Value (MERV) scale which is used to evaluate the efficiency of an air filter based on how effective it is at catching particles of varying sizes”.

MERV is used to evaluate the efficiency of an air filter based on how effective it is at catching particles of varying sizes and runs on a scale from one to 20. The higher the number on the filter, the more effective it is at stopping particles.

It is recommended that home and business users check the number on the filter that their specific AC unit may use. Eight is best for the removal of pollen, mold, dust, dirt and hair. Filters rated at 13 or higher are able to remove the elements rated below it on the scale as well as bacteria and virus particles.

“For those serious about keeping their environment clean, there might be the option to move to a high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filter. These can remove up to 99.7 per cent of particles from the surrounding air,” PCI says.

To prevent the spread of COVID-19, the public has been advised to avoid being in close or direct contact with an infected person, to wear masks and to wash hands frequently. However, The Atlantic, a news website, quoted two researchers from Harvard Medical School as arguing that air disinfection had been a largely missing element of the strategy to prevent coronavirus transmission.

Ennis said: “The issue could be especially important as the summer heat kicks up. Hotter temperatures usually drive people indoors, just as many places are reopening. This potential increase of indoor activity may cause air conditioning to become an indispensable device not just for cooling, but for limiting the amount of contaminants in the air.”

PCI adds that the key is not only to confirm if the AC unit has a filter, but what type and then upgrade if necessary. Maintenance is also key with a recommended two-month replacement or cleaning schedule.

As this summer is predicted to be a smoldering one, those who combat the heat using AC units may find that they can keep cool in clean air with lower electricity costs due to new advancements like Inverter Technology.

According to ATL's Ennis: “With the latest advancements in air conditioning builds such as the nanoe™ X technology found in select Panasonic inverter units, your AC can virtually inhibit the growth of bacteria and viruses as well as effectively remove dust and major allergens caused from mites, animals, insects and fungi for a cleaner indoor environment.

“An AC unit is not only a long-term investment for comfort, it offers some semblance of relief for those plagued with the health effects that come with seasonal changes and irregular weather conditions year round.”

Ennis stressed the importance of regular maintenance in order to reap the benefits of AC ownership, saying: “Some may not realise it, but an AC requires regular upkeep through servicing in order for it to perform efficiently.