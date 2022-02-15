Access granted

CHIEF Justice Bryan Sykes ruled on Monday that the recordings of purported conversations between alleged members of the St Catherine-based Klansman Gang met the legal standards to be heard by the court.

Justice Sykes said the evidence of the alleged gangsters' crony-turned-Crown witness, about the audio he captured clandestinely, was a push factor.

The issue of the admissibility of the recordings and related transcripts has been the bane of prosecutors since the early moments of the trial which began in September last year, and the matter came to a head last week following several admissions by a cyber incident response specialist that he, in 2019, conducted digital forensic examinations on the three handsets allegedly used by the witness and handed over the police as evidence — a black Alcatel, a black Vonino XY10Z and a grey Samsung. He, however, said he had not conducted an in-depth analysis about certain aspects of the application used to make the recordings, among other things.

Asked further by the chief justice at the time if he would have been able to determine whether the software that was used was functioning properly or malfunctioning at the time of the recording, the witness said 'Yes', but admitted that he had made no connection between the audio recordings and the software in his analysis. He said his report was based on the extraction of the devices so that the investigating officer could indicate the specific files that were important to the case.

The chief justice then requested that the Crown make legal submissions to satisfy the tribunal that the recordings of those conversations met the admissibility standards under Section 31 G of the Evidence Amendment Act 2015.

The Crown, in its arguments last Thursday, had asserted that it had met its burden of proof by calling the witness (number 1) and the computer expert.

Defence attorney Lloyd McFarlane, who represents the alleged leader of the gang, Andre “Blackman” Bryan, in his submission argued that the prosecution had not proved its case in that respect as it “relied heavily on the evidence of the computer analyst who, under questioning by the court, conceded that his report did not determine if there was any malfunction of the software at the time of the recording”.

On Monday the chief justice, who cited several past judicial decisions centring on the issue, pointed out that the interpretation of Section 69 of the 1984 Police and Criminal Evidence Act, that the particular section of the Amended Evidence Act addresses, “is not in the least concerned with the accuracy of the computer”.

According to the chief justice, “in light of the adoption of Section 69 into our Evidence Act and the interpretation put on it by the House of Lords… it is clear that whatever the nature of the case, no computer expert is required. It is really not necessary to call an expert”.

As such he said, “it seems to me that the evidence from the witness is sufficient to meet the statutory standards”.

Added the trial judge, “This is not a circumstance where technical evidence and understanding of the nature of the recording software is necessary. One can use the computer efficiently without knowing the intricacies. The witness is saying it was configured by him, frequently used to such an extent that he needed three phones to carry out his recording activities. And on the face of it, at this point there is nothing to suggest that it was malfunctioning at the time of its use and there is nothing to suggest at this point that the witness manipulated the data; he may have — that is speculative”.

“At this point there is nothing to suggest that the prejudicial effect outweighs its probative value, and it is my conclusion that the recordings under Section 31 G under the Evidence Act are therefore admissible,” Justice Sykes declared to pin-drop silence.

The 33 accused listened attentively to the proceedings, their usual banter and peppy comments notably absent.

The chief justice, in adjourning the sitting, instructed court staff to ensure that the two courtrooms being used for the trial have appropriate audio quality.

The matter resumes at 10:00 this morning when it is expected that Witness Number One will be recalled and the recordings played.

The witness, who testified earlier in the trial that he started working with the police undercover in 2018 to help dismantle the gang, had told the court that the third handset was given to him by a member of the gang on the orders of Bryan, who was at the time behind bars.