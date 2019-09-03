Accompong Maroons to move into medicinal marijuana

Accompong Maroons to move into medicinal marijuanaTuesday, September 03, 2019
|
Under a recent agreement, Maroons in
Accompong have begun cultivation of cannabis for medicinal use.
Cultivation of the herb is now underway in the picturesque St. Elizabeth town.
Being spearheaded under the Alternative Development Project, the initiative is being implemented as a strategy to transition traditional cannabis farmers from an illicit framework into the regulated environment, which is currently the purview of the Cannabis Licensing Authority (CLA).
Under the agreement, the Accompong Town Maroons, Timeless Herbal Care, and the CLA are working to ascertain the best practices within the regulated environment for the cultivation and processing of cannabis for medicinal use.
The project aims to promote sustainable development and poverty eradication, as well as to ensure that the Dangerous Drugs (Amendment) Act of 2015 is enforced through the protection of the human rights for all citizens including traditional ganja farmers.
