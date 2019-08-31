Account of Twitter CEO was hacked

It appears Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey was a victim of hacking after unscrupulous persons gained access to his Twitter account on Friday.

According to the BBC, for about 30 minutes his account displayed tweets that suggested racism and other forms of highly offensive language to his more than four million followers on the platform.Â

It is said that hackers used a technique called simjacking whereby they gained access to the phone number linked to the account and used it to post messages on the account profile.

It was, however, dealt with in short order, and Twitter has disclosed it was not at fault for the breach.