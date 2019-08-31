Account of Twitter CEO was hacked

Account of Twitter CEO was hackedSaturday, August 31, 2019
|
It appears Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey was a victim of hacking after unscrupulous persons gained access to his Twitter account on Friday.
According to the BBC, for about 30 minutes his account displayed tweets that suggested racism and other forms of highly offensive language to his more than four million followers on the platform.Â
It is said that hackers used a technique called simjacking whereby they gained access to the phone number linked to the account and used it to post messages on the account profile.
It was, however, dealt with in short order, and Twitter has disclosed it was not at fault for the breach.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy