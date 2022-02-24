Accused gangsters dabbled in occult, had teen obeahman

A teenager aligned to the St Catherine-based Klansman gangsters gave City Puss — allegedly a top lieutenant in the gang who is serving time — credible information about planned searches by warders way ahead of time and also told him who from his camp was hand-in-hand with rivals.

City Puss, who has been ranting about disloyalty in the ranks of the One-Don faction of the gang which had virtually deserted their alleged leader Andre “Blackman” Bryan, after his incarceration in 2018, extolled the virtues of occultism in the latest of several recordings played in the ongoing trial of 33 individuals accused of being part of the gang.

“Juvenile (unidentified individual) have a obeah man, one little yute about 15 year old, a him a work obeah fi dem. A him a di obeahman. Yeah, man, good, good obeahman. A him a guard Juvenile, but Juvenile ever a cuss di duppy dem and bay sitt'n,” City Puss confided in Witness Number One during a phone call. That recording is among several turned over to the police by the witness, a former top-tier gang member turned state witness who secretly taped the conversations.

“Me an di little boy reason straight, him a guide man yassoh said way. A two time warder a come search mi and him seh look out fi dem inna di afternoon Thursday and dem come Thursday same hours weh him tell mi,” City Puss claimed.

“An di yute tell mi seh next week Thursday dem ago come back, him tell mi one week in advance, him tell mi seh dem a come yah today but dem nah search. Him seh look fi dem in a di week yah, Thursday dem a come search an mi a tell yuh dem a come search. Mi ask if a inna di morning or afternoon. Him seh afternoon,” the alleged elder Klansman declared almost reverentially.

“Di little yute tell mi seh Papa (the accused Joseph McDermott) a correspond wid Bruckie (member of the rival Tesha Miller faction of the gang, now dead), wi fi be careful of him,” City Puss confided further.

Incidentally, Witness One in his own testimony in October and November of last year had claimed that the gang, McDermott in particular, was not averse to dabbling in the occult.

In fact, On November 1, Witness Number One detailed a crude request from McDermott for the body of a man who had been killed to be dug up so he could get the skull to “drink blood” from. He said McDermott was the individual responsible for guarding the back entry to the gang's Jones Avenue headquarters to ensure that no one from the rival faction would enter and he would patrol at nights.

“Nobody was to enter, anybody he sees who he don't know, he shoot to kill,” the witness claimed at the time.

The request for the skull of the dead man, he said, came during an instance when he alleged he had returned 'from off the road where he had gone to buy an AK-47 and an M16 rifle. He said on meeting up with some of the men at the Shelter Rock community in the area, he saw McDermott telling another accused that he wanted the “skull of a man that they bury.” According to the witness, he asked McDermott what he wanted the skull for to which McDermott reportedly said, “he wanted to drink blood from it”.

In the meantime, City Puss, who has laid claim to serving under two administrations of the Klansman Gang and killing for former leader Donovan “Bulbie” Bennett, in several of the taped conversations, has been heard making vitriolic comments about several of his cronies whom he wanted to see dead.

In the most recent of those conversations, which were yesterday aired, the alleged gangster was heard expressing impatience over the fact that two individuals whose deaths had allegedly been ordered by their leader Bryan in 2019, had not been carried out. The court heard that the gangsters had gone to the extent of renting a motorcar and selecting the guns to carry out the shooting but reneged.

The court also heard that the gangsters were extorting jockeys from the Caymanas Tracks located in St Catherine.

The trial resumes this morning at 10:00 before Chief Justice Bryan Sykes at the Supreme Court.