Accused 'quack doctor' weeps in court

MONTEGO BAY, St James — England McCrane, the woman who is accused of being a 'quack doctor' and has been in custody for the past six months, wept openly in court Monday.

McCrane, who has been referred to as “England McCrane”and “Dr McCrane”, was charged following investigations by the Area One Fraud Squad and police in the Corporate Area with forgery, uttering forged documents, obtaining money by false pretence, and breaches of the Medical Act.

When the accused appeared in court the clerk said the case file is “taking a longer time to be completed because the person who is to vet the statements collected is on leave and will not return until the July 26”.

On hearing that, McCrane broke down in tears in the prisoner's dock.

McCrane's attorney, Martyn Thomas, asked for a time in which the Crown believes the case file will be in a state of readiness, “so that the case can be placed on the trial list”.

He added that his client has been in custody for a long time and argued that if the Crown doesn't have a trial date he would like to make a bail application.

The clerk then suggested that the earliest possible time for trial could be the end of September.

The disclosure from the clerk apparently agonised McCrane, whose outburst was heard much louder than before.

Thomas subsequently made a bail application.

“The prosecution is opposed to bail because they say she poses a risk of flight. But, your honour, it can't be that Miss McCrane is arrested and charged with these offences on a statement given by the complainant, and then she is now investigated while she is in custody,” stated Thomas, as he made his bail application.

Presiding Judge Sandra Wong Small suggested to Thomas that this was not the case.

However, Thomas argued that this must be.

“The prosecution does not have enough to mount a challenge or mount a successful prosecution at this stage and cannot say when they will be in a position to do,” said Thomas. “We would ask that at least that Miss England be offered bail with a combination of conditions.”

Thomas told the court that McCrane, 40, is a mother of three children, ages 12 years, 16 years and seven months old.

He said his client has admitted to one previous conviction to which she was given a suspended sentence for uttering forged documents in relation to an application submitted to a real estate to secure accommodation.

McCrane was later remanded in custody and is to reappear in court today.