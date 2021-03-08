Ace! Novak Djokovic has beaten this Roger Federer record

Ace! Novak Djokovic has beaten this Roger Federer recordMonday, March 08, 2021
Novak Djokovic has added another accolade to his growing list – the record for most weeks as the world’s No. 1 tennis player.
Djokovic, 33, surpassed perennial rival Roger Federer today, giving him the longest stint atop the ATP rankings at 311 weeks.
He’s led the rankings for just over a year after he leapfrogged Rafael Nadal in February last year.
“To know that I have earned my place among them by following my childhood dream is a beautiful confirmation that when you do things out of love and passion, everything is possible,” the Serbian star said.
The tennis player’s sights are likely set on adding to his Australian Open win last month, which gave him his18th grand slam titles, two fewer than Federer and Nadal all-time lead.
