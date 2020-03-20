Actor Daniel Kim diagnosed with coronavirus

Actor Daniel Dae Kim, known for his roles on “Lost” and “Hawaii 5-0 reveals that he’s been diagnosed with coronavirus. He said he believes he contracted it while in New York City filming the television series “New Amsterdam.

In a 10-minute video posted to his Instagram page, Kim said he developed a scratchy throat while flying back to Hawaii to be with his family after filming on the series was halted due to the pandemic.

View this post on Instagram Hi everyone- yesterday I was diagnosed with COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. Looks like I’ll be ok, but I wanted share my journey with you in the hopes that you find it informative or helpful. Hope you all stay safe, calm, and above all, healthy.A post shared by Daniel Dae Kim (@danieldaekim) on Mar 19, 2020 at 10:34am PDT

He joins the growing list of celebrities to have contracted the virus.