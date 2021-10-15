Adam Stewart joins World Travel & Tourism Council executive committee

Sandals Resorts Executive Chairman Adam Stewart has been formally invited to join the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) Executive Committee, a move that the organisation said “represents the actionable change and strides forward made by Stewart throughout his time in the industry”.

A news release from Sandals yesterday reports WTCC President and CEO Julia Simpson as expressing delight at welcoming Stewart to the executive committee.

“Adam brings with him a wealth of experience, having worked so closely with his late father to build what is now one of the most recognised brands in our industry. Myself and the entire WTTC family look forward to working with Adam in his new role,” Simpson said.

Stewart, who is also executive chairman of the Jamaica Observer, said he was honoured to join the committee of an organisation he has respected since the start of his career.

“This leadership team is passionately focused on the efforts of the travel and tourism sector and I am eager to contribute. Together, we will continue to promote an industry that is more sustainable and inclusive than it was yesterday, reminding our neighbouring industries and international governments that travel is an essential necessity to life,” the release quotes Stewart.

The WTTC represents the global travel and tourism private sector. Members include 200 CEOs, chairs and presidents of the world's leading travel and tourism companies from all geographies. For more than 30 years, the WTTC has been committed to raising the awareness of governments and the public of the economic and social significance of the travel and tourism sector.

The original vision of the council's founding members remains the same: governments are to recognise travel and tourism as a top priority, and business should balance economics with people, culture, environment, and a shared pursuit of long-term growth.

The WTTC is a voluntary organisation whose leadership sets the example by offering their valuable time and resources to move global activity forward.

Industry leaders invited to join the executive committee stand as catalysts for fundamental change and awareness, promoting safe and enriching travel for millennia to come.