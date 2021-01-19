Adam Stewart named executive chairman of Sandals Resorts Int’l

Adam Stewart named executive chairman of Sandals Resorts Int’lTuesday, January 19, 2021
|
Adam Stewart has been appointed executive
chairman of Sandals Resorts International (SRI) following the death of his
father and company founder, Gordon “Butch” Stewart.
In making the announcement, SRI noted that the younger Stewart has helped with the rapid expansion of the group through the region, including its two recent announcements of two new resorts – Sandals Curacao and Beaches Resort in St Vincent and the Grenadines.
Stewart, in responding to the appointment, said in a company release, “Some people are dreamers, and some are doers; my dad was the magical combination of both. He was fiercely passionate about offering a product that would exceed expectations, and we are incredibly honoured to continue his pursuit of innovation, raising the bar, and creating landmark moments for our valued guests.”
He continued, “We could never have imagined the monumental impact that our resorts have had around the world. It has been a remarkable journey to have built brands that play a part in so many of our customers’ happiest moments. Our team is the best in the world, and I am incredibly proud of the work they do every day of life to put our customers first as we carry forward.”
Stewart launched the Sandals Foundation in 2009 to contribute to education, healthcare and environmental protection in the territories the company operates. He previously worked alongside his father for more than two decades, serving as chief executive officer and deputy chairman, overseeing SRI’s expansion throughout the region.
