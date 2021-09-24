Adam Stewart takes 2021 Pacesetter Award as travel sector trailblazer

Adam Stewart takes 2021 Pacesetter Award as travel sector trailblazerFriday, September 24, 2021
Taking up where his late dad left off, Adam Stewart, executive chairman of Sandals Resorts International (SRI), last week received the prestigious 2021 Pacesetter Award from the Travel ALLIES Society (TAS), at its annual Young Leaders in Travel council.
“Travel ALLIES Society presents this distinguished award each year to young trailblazers who prioritise integrity and dedication to the people they lead and serve, while guiding others to do the same,” TAS founding member Jennifer Doncsezc said in a news release.
“On the island where he was raised, facing an audience of like-minded young leaders and passionate travel professionals, Stewart reflected on his own experience becoming a leader, as well as that of his late father, SRI founder Gordon “Butch” Stewart, who sparked and inspired greatness in the tourism sector throughout his lifetime,” the release said.
It quoted Stewart, who is also executive chairman of the Jamaica Observer, as saying: “Thank you for this opportunity to remember and share with you today those whose shoulders I stood upon on my way to becoming [a leader] and to consider the lessons in leadership my own journey has taught me and will continue to teach me.”
Before rising to his current leadership position, Stewart served as SRI deputy chairman for over a decade, contributing to the rapid advancement of the hotel chain, now the Caribbean's only super brand.
The release said he oversaw a period of great expansion, including the now three Beaches resorts in Jamaica and the Turks and Caicos Islands; a fourth coming soon to St Vincent and the Grenadines, as well as 15 Sandals resorts in Antigua, St Lucia, The Bahamas, Barbados, and Grenada; with a 16th just announced to open in Curacao in April 2022.
“He also led the brand's transition to its now luxury included signature and introduced the region's first over-the-water accommodations. Stewart additionally serves as the president of the company's philanthropic arm, Sandals Foundation, a non-profit organisation supporting schools, hospitals and families in need, fulfilling the promise of giving back to the Caribbean community.”
